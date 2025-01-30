Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga claimed that at no stage did soldiers run out of ammunition

Deputy Minister Bantu Holomisa claimed South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers asked for more ammunition

South Africans are unsure who to believes as Holomisa and Motshekga appeared to contradict each other

Bantu Holomisa and Angie Motshekga were criticised online for their conflicting comments. Image: Tebogo Letsie/ Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

There seems to be some wires crossed when it comes to the government's official statement on the state of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops.

During a press briefing ahead of the cabinet Lekgotla on 29 January 2025, the Deputy Minister Major General (Retired) Bantu Holomisa and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga, contradicted themselves when addressing claims that the troops had run out of ammunition.

Conflicting reports regarding the SANDF

During the briefing, Holomisa noted that troops were running out of ammunition during the fighting.

The United Democratic Movement leader said that between Thursday, 23 January and Friday, 24 January, troops were running out of ammunition and requested reinforcement. The supply reached them on Saturday, 25 January.

But mere minutes later, Motshekga starkly contradicted Holomisa, saying that at no stage, did any troops say they ran out of ammunition. She added that she personally met with generals in Goma during her visit, and the decision to reinforce was made because government wanted to prevent them from running out at some stage. You can watch their statements HERE.

Bantu Holomisa and Angie Motshekga were sat next to each other when they made contradictory statements about the SANDF. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the conflict

The South African National Defence Union (SANDU) claimed that soldiers were under-resourced

Angie Motshekga has been criticised for her travel expenditure while the SANDF is suffering

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) denied reports that they had surrendered to rebels

Family of slain soldier described him as a patriot who always wanted to be a soldier

Social media debates about who lied

The contradictory remarks from two senior government officials caused a stir online, as they were left questioning the truth behind the statements.

Wesley Magic Nyalungu said:

"I'm sure Holomisa is telling us the truth. Angie is protecting the government's failure. Remember, Holomisa is a former Army General."

Vusi Ndosi added:

"Most useless Ministers of South Africa."

Bezile Langa said:

"In this Government of National Unity, everyone is trying to make their political party shine and gain some votes."

Taylor Tira stated:

"The minister looked absent-minded."

Ailwei Saint Kenneth added:

"The Minister of Defense must have a speech that defends. This Angie Minister must just be Minister of water and food.."

Mpho Chamilonere Molapo said:

"Holomisa at least understood what he was saying

Linda Linda added"

"What do you expect from an old lady?"

Victo Baotlwaeng Victorey stated:

"Only Holomisa makes sense."

TK Vee said:

"This reveals that Ramaphosa made a grave mistake by appointing Angie as the defence minister and General Bantu Holomisa as the deputy."

Lerato Rato said:

“That old lady spoke nonsense. She has no clue. They wrote a speech for her to say those things."

Puleng Laughicious exclaimed:

“Motshekga is lying.”

Cai Ph Us added:

“What General Bantu Holomisa said is true. The army is not ready for war.”

Rwandan president unhappy with South Africa

Briefly News reported that Rwandan President Paul Kagame was not happy with South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kagame claimed that the South African media and the President were distorting facts and lying.

He also also threatened potential further confrontation, if South Africa wanted to escalate matters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News