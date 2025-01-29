President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The president also expressed concern about the speculation about the state of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)

South Africans were unhappy with Ramaphosa choosing to make his statement on social media and not address the nation like before

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally addressed the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but not everyone is pleased with what he has to say.

A total of 13 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have been killed following clashes with M23 rebels in the Central African country.

With calls growing for troops to be recalled, and claims made that the SANDF is under-resourced, the president finally touched on the issue.

Ramaphosa mourns fallen soldiers

Taking to X, the president began his statement by offering his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

“I express our sincerest condolences to their families, their loved ones and colleagues. We bow our heads in honour of their heroic and gallant fight for peace. We honour and mourn them,” he said.

He assured citizens that support was being provided to the families, and that the process to repatriate the remains of the soldiers was underway.

Ramaphosa expresses concern about SANDF speculation

The president also expressed concern about recent speculation about the state of SANDF. The South African National Defence Union claimed that troops were under-resourced, while other reports alleged the soldiers ran out of ammunition.

Ramaphosa urged South Africans to rally behind the brave men and women who dedicated their lives to maintaining peace on the continent.

He added that the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, was working together with other military chiefs to ensure troops remained well-equipped and supported during the mission.

The president also clarified that the presence of the troops in the DRC was not a declaration of war against any country or state, but that they were there as part of peacekeeping efforts.

South Africans not impressed with Ramaphosa

The president’s statement was heavily criticised by many, as social media users questioned why he chose to address it on social media rather than a national address.

@NPMachanyana1 said:

“Some of the family members of these soldiers are not on X. Please address the nation, Mr President.”

@Ayola_M asked:

“Mr President, the situation is dire. Can we be urgent and resolute in our stance? Also, why did you put Mam Angie in that portfolio?”

@Dikewest3 stated:

“We want a formal press conference.”

@MrsMonnica said:

“Bring them back to South Africa. We don’t care about your mourning and honouring. Bring back the rest who are still alive.”

@korkied asked:

“Why does it take you and your office a week to brief the nation?”

@visse_ss added:

“South Africa keeps sending soldiers to die for peace in the DRC, yet our streets are war zones. Maybe it's time we fix home before playing hero abroad.”

@AgriGrowthBuzz said:

“So Mr President, do you think every South African is on these platforms? I remember during COVID-19 you had time for your people, addressing us on TV and radio. I think you can do better.”

@Wandilemsomix stated:

“You are good at saying so much and nothing at the same time 😂 it’s actually a skill.”

