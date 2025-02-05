One man defended the country against Donald Trump and Elon Musk's criticism of the land expropriation act, stating that SA has overcome tougher challenges

He highlighted that while only 7% of the population owns over 70% of the country's prime land, the expropriation act aims to create genuine equality despite its imperfect mechanism

South Africans rallied behind the content creator's message, with many praising his stance on unity and resilience in the face of international pressure

One SA man posted a video to take a stand against Trump and Elon Musk on the expropriation act. Mzansi rallied behind him. Images: @honestappraisal1

Source: TikTok

One gent sparked widespread support online after boldly addressing Donald Trump and Elon Musk's criticism of the land expropriation act. In the video gaining traction, content creator @honestappraisal1, known for his political commentary, defended South Africa's resilience and called out what he describes as racially motivated opposition to land reform.

Watch the TikTok video below.

South Africa's land ownership disparity

The content creator highlighted a stark reality: while Afrikaaner South Africans make up only 7% of the population, they currently own over 70% of the country's prime land. He acknowledged that while the principle behind the expropriation act is sound, the mechanism needs work, emphasizing that the goal is equality, not oppression.

"South Africans are far more resilient and able to withstand this kind of authoritarian pressure than any American population," the creator stated, addressing Trump's threats to withdraw aid and funding.

He urged South Africans to unite against these pressures, reminding viewers that the country has overcome greater challenges during and after apartheid.

One man decided to share a video telling his point of view on Trump's and Elon Musk's threats. Images: @honestappraisal1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows support

@Bobby_Sarlie🇿🇦💙 gushed:

"You are an example of how every South African should think… Much respect to you… This is how we build our country."

@Dbouymsa wrote:

"I can't believe that this is actually a white person saying this, my respect maneer 🥺🙏"

@Black_man added:

"Imagine if all South Africans think like this great man. Let's all love our country."

@Bra_d cautioned:

"People replying here should just remember Zimbabwe and Robert Mugabe and what happened to their country and economy."

@Jodie82582 stated from America:

"Please take Elon Musk back. I think Musk is actually more dangerous than Trump."

@Nono_k noted:

"AFRIFORUM is the new problem."

Source: Briefly News