ActionSA has given Gwede Mantashe 60 days to formulate a plan to retrieve the remains of the Lily Mine victims

Herman Mashaba's party said that it was an insult to the families that the remains were not retrieved after nearly a decade

South Africans weighed in on the party's ultimatum, saying that the party was getting back at the government

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA has given Gwede Mantashe 60 days to formulate a plan to retrieve the remains of three victims of the Lily Mine tragedy. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Sharon Seretlo

MPUMALANGA – ActionSA will not allow the Lily Mine disaster to be forgotten.

The party has given Gwede Mantashe an ultimatum to retrieve the remains of the three miners trapped underground following the tragedy in 2016.

The party has now handed the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources 60 days to come up with a plan to retrieve the remains at the mine in Barberton.

What happened at Lily Mine?

On 5 February 2016, a pillar located between levels three and four collapsed, caving into the mine underground. A total of 76 employees were trapped underground as a result, but were later rescued. Tragically, a container office at the entrance of the mine collapsed as the ground opened up, with Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyirenda and Yvonne Mnisi inside it.

The container is believed to be 70 metres below the surface, covered by tons of rock and soil. Nine years later, the container remains underground, leaving their distraught families unable to give them a proper burial.

ActionSA’s ultimatum to Mantashe

Reflecting on the near-decade-long issue, Herman Mashaba said that it was an insult to the families of the victims that the remains were not retrieved.

ActionSA added that it secured permission from the business rescue practitioners to access the mine, and had also engaged with rescue experts for proposals and quotations on how to retrieve the remains.

The party added that it would now give the government 60 days to propose a process to retrieve the trio, failing which, ActionSA would proceed with its plans.

The tragedy continues to make headlines after nine years. In 2022, it was reported that family members were camped outside the area for 1,000 days as they waited for their loved one's remains to be retrieved.

In 2024, family members again expressed unhappiness that nothing had been done.

South Africans not impressed with ActionSA’s plans

Social media users weighed in on the party’s plans, with some accusing it of trying to score points with voters. Others argued that ActionSA was unhappy that they were not invited to be part of the GNU and so were attacking it now.

Winston Palmer said:

“Herman has lost the plot. Desperate measures to garner votes.”

Wayne Lardner stated:

“ActionSA is upset that they were not given spots in the GNU cabinet after voting for a VAT increase, and now they will attack until they get it.”

Sphelele Moyikwa said:

“They were planning to increase VAT together, so it won’t be a problem to plan again together to retrieve the mine workers, but it’s not their priority, and they will not benefit personally.”

Kagisho Magomo Macucwa Matsutswa stated:

“This party is excelling at being clowns.”

Wendy Isaacs asked:

“What's the plan after 60 days?”

Moreshka Lebona added:

“ActionSA is still angry that the ANC didn't kick the DA out of the GNU so they can join the gravy train.”

Kash Msuthu stated:

“What are they going to do after 60 days? Absolutely nothing, take from me.”

Lily Mine operations to resume

In November 2024, the minister announced that the Lily Mine in Mpumalanga would resume operations.

Briefly News reported that the mine shut down in 2016 after the underground levels collapsed.

South Africans hoped that it would lead to the discovery of the container in which the three miners died.

