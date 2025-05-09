Two University of Johannesburg (UJ) students are on the run following the murder of an 18-year-old from Pimville, Soweto

The UJ students were part of a group that allegedly beat up the Grade 10 learner following an altercation on 6 May 2025

South Africans weighed in on murder, with many saying that the students could run now, but that they couldn't hide forever

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Two University students are on the run following the murder of 18-year-old Simphiwe Biyela. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/ @centralnewsza

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Police are still on the hunt for two University of Johannesburg (UJ) students in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old.

The students, from the Soweto campus, are still at large following the murder of Simphiwe Biyela.

The Grade 10 pupil from Musi High School in Pimville was brutally murdered on Tuesday, 6 May, after an altercation with a group of students from UJ.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

3 arrested, 2 believed to be on the run

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that three youngsters have been arrested, while two remain at large. The trio arrested are aged between 19 and 24. They appeared in court, but the matter has been postponed for an identity parade to be conducted.

The murder has drawn outrage in the community, as residents are demanding justice for Biyela. Community members have been protesting outside the campus since 7 May, but the family of the youngster have called for calm as investigations continue.

Biyela was beaten by the group

According to police, Biyela was killed following an altercation with the UJ students. The tragedy occurred when a group of students, who were allegedly intoxicated, forced their way onto a school bus. They demanded that the driver take them to buy more alcohol, but he refused. The UJ students then got into a confrontation with the learners on the bus and reportedly stole some items, including a beanie, before they left. When the bus stopped, Biyela allegedly went back to confront the group, which was when he was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat and had his throat cut.

The university has condemned the incident and said it would not hesitate to take immediate action against students should they be found guilty.

South Africans weigh in on students on the run

Social media users weighed in on the fact that two of the students were on the run, saying that they would eventually be caught. Others focused on the fact that they had ruined their lives at such a young age.

Masgee Masgee said:

“They can run as fast as they want, but they cannot hide forever.”

Portia Mabuza asked:

“Future ruined for what, nje?”

Sindy Kunene added:

“You can run but can’t hide.”

Eddie Seeletse stated:

“Their future is ruined. Shame, what a waste.”

Tseliso Mokone said:

“They can run, but they cannot hide. They are going to get caught soon.”

Mabohlale Maja-Matjila added:

“They must ask Thabo Bester about the hand of the law. You can run, hide and skip the country, but you will be found. You have blood on your hands now. You must face the consequences.”

Penny KamaZondi Litshana stated:

“They ruined their future.”

Pelontle Kopela added:

“From being a varsity student to a runaway murderer.”

Source: Briefly News