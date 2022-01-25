It has been 1 000 days that family members of workers who were trapped in the Lily Mine in 2016 have been camping outside the area

The families want answers and want to be able to retrieve the remains of their loved ones rather than leave them nearly 70 metres underground

The spokesperson for the families outside the mine revealed that they want answers from Government

Families of workers who were trapped underground at the Lily Mine in Barberton have sworn to continue looking for answers. It has been 1 000 days since the families of Solomon Nyirenda, Yvonne Mnisi and Pretty Nkambule started camping outside the mine.

They hope that with the help of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, answers will come, although the families are still troubled by the lack of response and assistance from Government in helping them recover the remains of those closest to them.

Long presumed dead, the three aforementioned mineworkers' bodies have been trapped around 70 metres underground in a container. Their bodies have not been recovered since they got trapped in February 2016.

According to The Citizen, the spokesperson for the families, Hery Mazibuko, stated that they had thousands of unanswered questions, some of which were directed at Government as they believe they cannot focus too much on the private sector.

He explained that Government and ministers have "all the powers", adding that they have been let down by those in power.

A report by eNCA revealed that Mazibuko said the company in charge showed the ways in which the container could be retrieved but it still wasn't done. The question of how the container is going to be recovered hangs over the authorities.

Social media users have shared a range of responses to the news

@Mokanye14 said:

"If it's difficult for an organisation to even pay its employees, it's very difficult for the government formed by the majority of that organisation to care for anyone else..."

@Mageu93045060 asked:

"Can't this matter be taken to court?"

@Iam_Gamelihle responded with:

"One of the reasons we need to get the ANC thugs out of power."

