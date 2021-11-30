The five miners who were trapped in a mudslide at Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenberg, Gauteng have been found

Three of the miners were found dead and two survived the ordeal and are receiving treatment in hospital

The families of the victims are being notified of their deaths and Impala has extended their condolences over the tragedy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

RUSTENBURG - Five miners who were trapped in a mudslide at the Impala Platinum Mine have been found. Three of them are unfortunately deceased and two were rescued.

Johan Theron, a spokesperson for the mining company Implats, said that yesterday afternoon, 29 November, search and rescue teams found the bodies of three deceased employees of the group.

The two miners who were found alive have been admitted to hospital and are receiving treatment. The mine shaft in which they were trapped is currently not operational, says The Sowetan.

The miners who were trapped at Impala Platinum Mine have been found. Image: Twitter/@UlrichJvV

Source: Twitter

Details of developments in the investigation

The victims' identities remain anonymous as their families are still being contacted, said Theron. Implats has extended its condolences to colleagues and family members of the victims, TimesLIVE reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to Implats, a mudslide started while seven miners were working at the bottom of a shaft. Two of the miners managed to escape before the other five were trapped.

Four people have died at the mine in the space of a week. The day before the mudslide, an employee died as a result of underground drilling operations in a different mine shaft.

Reactions to the rescue of the mineworkers

Thabo Motatinyane said:

"It's very painful. Now some of children are going to struggle. Some of women are going to be widows. "

Nolitha Xakayi shared:

"May their souls rest in peace."

Liz Tarr said:

"RIP to all who passed and deepest sympathy to their families."

Nelly Mahlangu remarked:

"At least they are found. May their souls RIP."

SA asks how long coal mining will continue

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP 26. He entered into a deal with other heads of state to secure funding for a greener energy source.

Ramaphosa also declared that there are plans to decommission coal power stations over the next 15 years. The funds will assist in achieving this as well as green job creation, energy security and sustainable investments.

In a press release sent to Briefly News, Mohammad Valli Moosa, the deputy chair of the Presidential Climate Commission, said that the presidency is committed to creating sustainable and innovative funding sources to accelerate South Africa's climate change goals.

Source: Briefly.co.za