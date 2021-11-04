President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the COP 26 conference in Glasgow where he secured R131 billion for clean energy

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s deputy, Floyd Shivambu, wants to reject the funds as he believes South Africa must create its own energy sources that are self-funded

Ramaphosa declared that coal power stations will be decommissioned in the next 15 years and that electric public transport will be implemented

GLASGOW - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP 26. He entered into a deal with other heads of state to secure funding for greener energy sources.

The countries that have made a deal with South Africa are France, the UK, the US and Germany. Together they have secured R131 billion towards clean energy generation in South Africa.

However, according to Times Live, Floyd Shivambu, the deputy president of the EFF, wants the funds to be opposed, as he believes it is a form of colonisation.

“Immediately after the elections, we are going to oppose that deal. There won’t be any American who is going to build energy security here in SA. We have our own capacity, there are also a lot of options that we can explore with relation to coal," Shivambu said.

Ramaphosa explains how green deal funds will be used

The R131 billion will be distributed to South Africa over three to five years in different forms, such as grants, to establish a climate-resilient economy. Examples of how this will be achieved include developing electric transport and green hydrogen.

Ramaphosa also declared that there are plans to decommission coal power stations over the next 15 years. The funds will assist in achieving this as well as green job creation, energy security, and sustainable investments.

South Africa reacts to Shivambu refusing funds

After Shivambu's statement, South Africans tweeted their feelings about him, believing the funds should be refused. Here is what some of them had to say:

