Ramaphosa Says ANC Focused on Service Delivery Ahead of Voting, SA Not Convinced

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised better service delivery leading up to 2021 municipal elections

The politician also says the ANC is in the best position to improve lives in SA, especially looking at what other parties are offering

Mzansi took to the comments section and many peeps were just not buying Ramaphosa's promises

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been busy going around the country listening to people's concerns. Speaking at the ANC’s Siyanqoba Rally held in Soweto on Friday, he says the party will make significant efforts to improve service delivery.

The President further says he feels sure the ANC will come out victorious in these elections. Ramaphosa emphasised the fact that the ANC was in a "better position" than its opposition., SABC News reports.

“We have heard comrades about the ANC’s own weaknesses and shortcomings, people are critical of the ANC because they know that the ANC listens, and they know that the ANC is in a better position than any other party in this country to improve their lives.”

Check out some of the social media reactions to Ramaphosa below:

@DeanMacpherson said:

"Ramaphosa thinks service delivery is so bad in the DA run city of Cape Town he decided to build TWO of the biggest and most expensive houses on the Atlantic seaboard 3 years ago. Doesn’t make sense."

@oscar_phumlani said:

"Your ANC failed for the past 27 years, what are you and them going to do differently?? That will be another 27 years of zero percent of service delivery."

@jessyboySA said:

"If you’ve ever made Zuma ,Mbheki & Ramaphosa Memes don’t complain about service delivery."

@lele_efkay said:

"That's why most people were chasing them out of their yards this time around!

"Ramaphosa's communication skills when it comes to service delivery are not up to par. You can tell every time he tries to that he's actually mocking the public and the poor!"

Meanwhile, voting stations will open on Saturday for those registered to cast special votes, eNCA reports.

Loadshedding: Ramaphosa says, "Nobody else can provide you with electricity"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that on Thursday, 28 October 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Tsabella community in Ekurhuleni to campaign ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

Community members at the event were protesting against the current rolling blackouts. Their goal was to draw the president's attention to how poor service delivery in their area has negatively affected them.

Previously the ANC asserted that Eskom had instituted loadshedding for political reasons, but President Rampahosa expressed a different belief at Thursday's campaign event, reports News24.

Ramaphosa promises electricity to voters

Protestors in the crowd held signs saying "no electricity, no vote." Noting this, Ramaphosa told them that only the ANC could provide them with electricity, which means that if they do not vote for the ANC, they won't have electricity.

Who will you vote for then to provide electricity? There’s nobody else that can provide electricity for you."

According to the South African, the president further urged people against cable theft and illegal electricity connections. These practices exacerbate the challenges facing the power utility due to damage to transformers.

The damaged transformers require maintenance work, which puts strain on the power supply. This, in turn, involves loadshedding so that the repairs can be done without overloading the system, explained Ramaphosa.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's statement

South Africans voiced their opinions concerning Ramaphosa's claim that only the ANC can provide the country with electricity.

@Gamuroger said:

"The implication is that Ramaphosa is deliberately playing political game with loadshedding that has become a pandemic in South Africa."

@spokesmash said:

"Disgusting threat ! Doing the right thing of fixing broken Eskom as governing party should not depend on future voting !"

@Gigolohhh said:

"ANC has run out of ideas it never head now that so low I better be without electricity all my life than to vote ANC."

@Ahoembawe said:

"Loadshedding started in 2007, we are currently in 2021 with blackouts all over the country. ANC proved they cannot govern."

Source: Briefly.co.za