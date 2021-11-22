Police Seize R10 Million Worth of Illegal Cigarettes, 5 Suspects Arrested

Police officers have made a massive bust and successfully arrested five suspects

The cops confiscated R10 million worth of illegal cigarettes in well-orchestrated plan

The Provincial Organised Crime Unit along with the West Rand K9 Unit and SARS Customs officials acted on intelligence leading to the bust

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

SANDTON - The South African Police Service have clamped down on the illegal sale of cigarettes.

A large consignment of illicit cigarettes was intercepted with an estimated value of R10 million.

The police confiscated R10 million worth of cigarettes in a massive bust. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The bust took place in Sandton after the Provincial Organised Crime Unit along with the West Rand K9 Unit and SARS Customs officials acted on intelligence.

Five suspects were arrested and they will soon appear before the Sandton Magistrates' Court on a charge of possession of illicit cigarettes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users reacted to the massive bust

Danny Moreo:

"Police are working tirelessly but our judicial system fails us, they will be on bail soon."

Shanaaz Palmer Price:

"They worry about the cigs. Worry about the drug dealers that r selling the drugs to the kids, the parents r crying in their hands because their kids are out of control with drugs. So what's gonna happen to these cigs. definitely sure that's not going to be confiscated...they wud most probably share it amongst themselves.."

Willie Weeskind:

"Why not spend more attention on catching murderers and real criminals? Can we be sure that SAPS will not sell those smokes themselves?"

Botched robbery at Durban mall, robbers accidentally shoot each other

Earlier, Briefly News reported that four men allegedly tried to rob a shop in the Workshop mall in Durban, but in an awkward turn of events, the men accidentally shot each other as they tried to leave the scene on foot.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a police spokesperson, said at 8 am on Monday 22 November 2021 the four men stormed the mall and held staff at a clothing store up at gunpoint. They stole cellphones, but their exact motive is unknown at present.

Lady remained calm despite knife at her throat and eye, managed to get help

Briefly News was fortunate to get hold of one of the directors of Mobi-Claw911, a security company that uses state of the art technology to keep their clients safe.

He helped save a woman's life who was being robbed in her home. She had a knife to her through and her eye. She remained calm under extreme pressure. The lady in question wanted to remain anonymous.

Source: Briefly.co.za