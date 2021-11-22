A woman who wished to remain anonymous was held up by a group of robbers

She tried to call for help using her phone and when Mike Myers called back his police training may have saved her life

He sensed something was wrong when she answered the phone and asked her if she needed help

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Briefly News was fortunate to get hold of one of the directors of Mobi-Claw911, a security company that uses state of the art technology to keep their clients safe.

He helped save a woman's life who was being robbed in her home. She had a knife to her through and her eye. She remained calm under extreme pressure. The lady in question wanted to remain anonymous.

Mike Myers is part of a tight-knit team that run Mobi-Claw. His gut instinct potentially helped save a life. Photo credit: @MobiClawHQ

Source: Facebook

Mike Myers was woken at 2:54 in the morning by his phone, he recognised the number as one of his clients and immediately phoned back.

She answered the phone and Mike asked her if everything was alright.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

'Yes thank you, everything is fine,’ she replied.

Mike, a former policeman, sensed that something was wrong. He told Briefly News that the lady was very convincing but something at the back of his mind told him something was off.

He pins it down to his police training. He asked her if he needed to send help. She simply replied, "ja."

Mike immediately alerted the local security agencies, a feature that his company provides, and three armed response units from different companies arrived.

Volunteer responders also attended, thanks to a network of community watch organisations that have partnered with Mobi Claw.

When the suspects fled, the client's husband engaged with one of the criminals but fortunately, he and his wife only suffered minor injuries.

The suspects fled with two cell phones and the police have launched an investigation.

"Kudos for creativity": Suspect tries to fool police by dressing as a woman

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a suspect was arrested by the police earlier in the week after he allegedly tried to steal from a property in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal. He tried to evade the police by dressing as a woman.

A resident saw someone jumping over a fence holding a piece of machinery and used her Mobi-Claw911 panic button which alerted authorities and the neighbourhood watch.

A source close to the incident told Briefly News that the suspect had attempted to flee and in the process grabbed female clothing from a washing line and dressed as a woman to fool the police.

Source: Briefly.co.za