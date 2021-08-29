"Kudos for creativity": Suspect tries to fool police by dressing as a woman

A suspect tried to make a getaway disguised as a woman after he allegedly tried to steal machinery

He grabbed some women's clothing from a washing line while evading the neighbourhood watch

The alleged thief was detained by the neighbourhood watch when they noticed his disguise, the police eventually arrived to take him into custody

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A suspect was arrested by the police earlier in the week after he allegedly tried to steal from a property in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal.

A resident saw someone jumping over a fence holding a piece of machinery and used her Mobi-Claw911 panic button which alerted authorities and the neighbourhood watch.

A source close to the incident told Briefly News that the suspect had attempted to flee and in the process grabbed female clothing from a washing line and dressed as a woman to fool the police.

Mobi-Claw911 coordinated the arrest of a suspected thief who dressed in drag. Photo credit: Mobi-Claw911/Supplied

Source: Facebook

Unfortunately for the suspect, his disguise was not good enough and the neighbourhood watch detained him until the police arrived to take him into custody.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

A senior member of Mobi-Claw911 told Briefly News that the suspect deserved "kudos for creativity" and that he had been charged with theft.

Mobi-Claw911 is a relatively new initiative launched in Westville that uses allows clients to activate a panic button that not only alerts the police but nearby neighbourhood watch organisations and private security companies.

This allows a coordinated response which has proven to be extremely effective.

The effects of the recent violent protests were mitigated in the area through Mobi-Claw911's efforts to coordinate police, private security and neighbourhood watch elements.

More arrests made in connection with violent protests and looting

The Hawks have arrested a 35-year-old and 36-year-old man in connection to the recent violent protests that swept across South Africa.

Authorities worked together in a joint operation to make the arrests. The 35-year-old was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal. He had allegedly promoted unrest in Pietermaritzburg which resulted in violent looting at the Brookside Mall. In the subsequent chaos, the entire shopping centre was destroyed.

The 36-year-old was arrested in Gauteng. He used the social media handle Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_African Soil). He had 59 900 followers according to SABC News.

Source: Briefly.co.za