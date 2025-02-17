ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba caused a stir online after criticising protesters outside the US embassy

Mashaba described the groups as traitors, questioning why they approached the US government for assistance

South Africans were split when it came to their thoughts about Mashaba labelling the group as traitors

Social media users are divided by Herman Mashaba's comments in which he claimed a group of South Africans were traitors. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Herman Mashaba has caused quite a stir on social media once more with his comments.

The ActionSA leader left users divided when he levelled criticism against a group of people who recently held a rally outside the United States (US) Embassy in Pretoria.

The group gathered outside the embassy to hand a petition over to US President Donald Trump, asking for his assistance to change some of the laws in the country affecting the Afrikaner community. The march comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s offer to allow Afrikaners to move to the United States as refugees.

Mashaba describes the group as traitors

Speaking to the Citizen, the ActionSA leader weighed in on the actions of the group outside the embassy. It was alleged that they complained about laws which they said targeted white people and even sang Die Stem at the gathering. Mashaba was not happy with the reported actions, describing it as treasonous.

“I regard these people as traitors. We live in a constitutional democracy. They know where our government offices are. If they believe the US government supersedes our constitution, they are traitors,” he said.

Mashaba wants Afrikaners to produce evidence

With many showing interest in accepting Trump’s offer, as they also claimed that they were being treated poorly and that land was being confiscated, Mashaba asked them to produce proof.

“If they have evidence, why don’t they present it to us, the people of South Africa, through our government? he asked.

What you need to know about the relationship between the US and SA

Trump signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status, accusing the government of taking an oppressive stance against them

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola slammed the order and said it was founded on misinformation

Former President Thabo Mbeki called Donald Trump out and unpacked relations between South Africa and the Republican party of the US

South Africans divided by Mashaba’s comments

The comments caused quite a stir on social media, with some for him, and some against him.

Those against Mashaba:

Mpumelelo Soni said:

“We also accuse you Herman Mashaba of handing back the Tshwane Metro to the thieves. Traitor.”

Paul Rathbone added:

“Wow. He who sold out all his voters and joined the ANC and EFF via the back door is accusing others of being traitors.”

Andrew Chandler stated:

“Spoken like a truly corrupt turncoat.”

Layo said:

“A traitor knows another traitor. Tsek useless. You are a sellout.”

Stan Slater added:

“Just like Juju, no one cares what you say anymore. Herman Mashaba, you have become irrelevant and will realise that even more in the next elections.”

Those who supported him:

Lejoy Morgs asked:

“This is tiring now. Why are you still negotiating with them, instead of putting them on the next flight to Texas?”

Tandiswa Selota added:

“Yazi, the way I am not moved. They have exposed themselves. Wishing them all the best.”

Glory Maila said:

“I so wish they were gone already and leave us in peace✌️.”

South Africans unhappy with US embassy

Briefly News reported that South Africans were incensed after the US Embassy said it would send a petition to President Donald Trump.

The petition was received from Afrikaners who held a march outside of the Embassy, thanking Trump for his alleged intervention.

Netizens accused the US embassy of meddling with South Africa's sovereignty as the petition requests the US to change laws in SA.

