Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng Apologises After Racist Comment Targeting Black Lawyers
- Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa case, has apologised for his recent remarks
- He berated Advocate Charles Mnisi for requesting leave to participate in the Comrades Marathon
- Mokgoatlheng said he regretted his statements, and South Africans did not forgive him, slamming him in the comments
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who is presiding over the Senzo Meyiwa trial in the High Court in Pretoria, apologised for his racist remarks directed at Advocate Charles Mnisi. South Africans rejected his apology.
Ratha Mokgoatlheng says sorry
Newzroom Afrika posted a video of his apology. He said he apologised to all the judges, magistrates, prosecutors, lawyers, and students studying law, as well as religious leaders and South Africans who were offended by his comment and conduct.
Mokgoathleng said that he apologised for being a racist and said it was not a conscious thing for him. He addressed the accused and said that if they believed they could not get a fair trial from him, he would recuse himself. He does not want to impose himself on people who doubt his integrity.
"My wife said I must apologise to the people of South Africa, and I jokingly asked if this also meant the illegal immigrants," he said.
He also apologised to the politicians and chief justices of the country.
Watch the apology here:
What did Mokgoatlheng say?
Mokgoatlheng earned widespread criticism after he lashed out at Mnisi. Mnisi requested to be excused for the trial in preparation for the Comrades Marathon, which happened on 8 June 2025. Mokgoatlheng said a white advocate would have never asked to be excused and said he was okay with being called an Uncle Tom.
What you need to know about Mokgoatlheng
- Mokgoatlheng came under fire when he said former president Nelson Mandela would be resurrected by the time Mnisi prepared an argument during a sitting
- Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the case's lead investigator, slammed the National Prosecuting Authority for not charging Kelly Khumalo
- Raido presenter Sizwe Dhlomo slammed Mokgoatlheng for his comments and called him out
- Mokgoatlheng did not confirm whether Mnisi granted leave of absence to complete the Comrades Marathon after Mokgoatlheng's outburst
South Africans reject his apology
Netizens commenting on X were not convinced by the apology.
Oracle said:
"Oksalayo, what he stated was facts. We rejected his apology and we accepted what he stated."
David M said:
"He is apologising just for the hell of it. He doesn't mean it.
Trex said:
"Too late. We should learn from him, though. Learn to admonish each other without putting each other down. He should have rejected the request and then asked to see him in his chambers to give him a professional lecture."
Lersto Pillay said:
"His apology does not sound sincere."
Vincy said:
"This apology isn't make sure."
South Africans irritated when case was postponed
In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans lost faith in the justice system when the case was postponed in May.
Mokgoatlheng had given Mnisi time to prepare for representing his clients and needed more time. South Africans were not confident in the court's ability to deliver justice to Meyiwa.
