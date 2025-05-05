The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed for another two weeks to allow for one defence lawyer to prepare

Advocate Charles Mnisi requested more time as he needed to prepare for representing two of the accused

South Africans are frustrated by the latest delay, with some saying that it was a waste of time now

South Africans have been left frustrated as the Senzo Meyiwa trial has been postponed once more. Image: DjelicS/ Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - Will justice ever be served in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial?

That’s the question South Africans are asking after the trial has been hit by another delay. Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng postponed the matter to 19 May 2025 after Advocate Charles Mnisi was still not ready to proceed.

Trial postponed since February 2025

The trial, which began in 2022, has been marred by numerous delays. The latest came in February 2025, when the case was postponed for over two months. The matter was postponed to allow for Mnisi to adequately prepare after he was asked to represent Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya. When the case returned to court in April, Mnisi was not yet ready, prompting another postponement for a week.

When it resumed on 22 April, Mnisi was still not ready to proceed and asked for a further adjustment. The request didn’t sit well with Mokgoatlheng, but he granted it anyway.

Meyiwa case postponed for another two weeks

The matter was postponed to 5 May for Mnisi to inform the court whether he needed more time or not. When proceedings got underway at the Pretoria High Court, he promised that he would be ready in two weeks.

The matter has now been postponed to 19 May 2025. Lead investigating officer, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, will take to the stand again for cross-examination when the matter resumes.

Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli remain behind bars in connection with the 2014 murder. They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. They have pleaded not guilty.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has grown frustrated with the constant requests for postponements. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the trial

South Africans frustrated by delays

The latest delay has left many frustrated, as they are questioning whether justice will ever be served. Some even suggested that Judge Nathan Erasmus should have handled the matter. Erasmus has been presiding over the Joslin Smith trial.

Great Chanda Kasuba said:

“Will this case end? If I remember correctly, it's over 10 years since Senzo was killed.”

Reign Reign asked:

“Where's Judge Nathan Erasmus now? He should've been the judge in this case.”

Roski Bobo added:

“This is so annoying. Can't they just close the case because it's going nowhere? They’re repeating the same thing over and over, and the judge is becoming a lawyer.”

Mpendulo Wethu Sonke suggested:

“Get Kelly Khumalo to the witness box, and we will know that this trial is serious, and it has a direction. For now, they are wasting time.”

Sthe MaBhungane Sothondose Mqadi stated:

“What a waste of time.”

John Johannes said:

“We want Judge Nathan Erasmus to deal with this case.”

Mnisi produces an affidavit requesting more time

Briefly News reported that Mnisi produced an affidavit to request a further postponement in the case.

The defence lawyer also expressed unhappiness with how the judge showed little sympathy for him previously.

Mnisi claimed that he was not ready to proceed with the trial despite being given three months to prepare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News