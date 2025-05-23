Tributes are pouring in for the former ANC Women’s League President, Gertrude Shope, following her death

The veteran died peacefully at her home in Gauteng on Thursday night, 23 May 2025, at the age of 99

Various political parties and South Africans took to social media to pay tribute to the ANC veteran

South Africans are mourning the loss of the former ANC Women’s League President Gertrude Shope, who died on Thursday, 23 May 2025, at her home in Gauteng. Shope died peacefully at the age of 99.

Former ANC Women’s League President Gertrude Shope died peacefully at her home in Gauteng at age 99. Images: Newzroom405/X

Source: Twitter

Political parties mourn ANC veteran

The African National Congress announced in a statement on Thursday night, 23 May 2025, the passing of Shope. The ANC expressed its sadness and described Shope as a leader of profound discipline, courage, and humility. They said that Shope served the struggle with commitment and played an important role in shaping the political movement and the freedom of women in South Africa.

ActionSA expressed its condolences to the family and the ANC. The political party described Shope as a respected individual who joined South Africa’s first democratic parliament.

"In case many might have forgotten, or are unaware, Shope re-established the ANC Women’s League inside the country – having been elected its president – after the unbanning of the former liberation movement in the early 1990s. She had also led its activities while in exile," ActionSA said.

The Congress of the People (COPE) described the struggle hero as a courageous freedom fighter and said her dedication to freedom will forever be enriched in the history of South Africa. The party said that Shope served as a mother to many of the younger leaders in South Africa.

South Africans took to social media to express their sadness at the fallen struggle hero.

South Africans weigh in

Many South Africans shared their condolences with the family of the late Gertrude Shope

@NativeSettler1 said:

"You need to ask yourself this: What would they have said if they were still alive knowing that they fought for the same thing the current ANC is destroying."

@Lisathe_first said:

"The ANC is good at commemorating those it betrayed."

@moses29019058 said:

"All along Julius malema was right about ANC."

@HendrikSwanep19 said:

"Such a pity that you did not remain true to her legacy. When in power you made áll SOE's fail. You wére found wanting by Zondo. You turn the other way when you learn of crime by your elite."

@MLANDO60870174 said:

"All real ANC members, not Ramaphosa ANC, are tired of this nonsensical ANC and GNU."

@MMtshiza said:

"ANC leaders of today owe it to the selfless Leaders like Mme Shope to deal with corrupt cdes and to put qualified people to the positions of power"

@m_segapo said:

"Condolences to the family. She gave us her very best."

@VukaKhondlo said:

"She fought for liberation, that was her life mission."

South Africans express sadness over the death of Gertrude Shope, former ANC Women’s League president and struggle hero. Image: mirriamp/X

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about Gertrude Shope

Shope was born on 15 August 1925. She served as the leader of Mkhonto weSizwe. She was also the first president of the ANC Women’s League after the relaunch in 1991.

Shope was also a member of the first democratic parliament of South Africa. She also served on the ANC national executive, among many other roles she held in politics. Shope was 29 years old when she joined the ANC, leaving her work as a teacher in protest against Bantu Education.

