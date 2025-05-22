A gent shared a video showcasing white farmers who were reportedly killed, sparking a massive wave in South Africa

This comes after many Afrikaner farmers gathered at the annual Nampo Show in Bothaville, where some shared their thoughts just days after the first group of Afrikaners was welcomed into the United States as "refugees"

Mzansi netizens reacted to the clip by sharing their opinions in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One man in South Africa has ignited widespread attention and debate after he shared footage of the Wall of Remembrance in Bothaville, which displays the names of white farmers who have been reportedly murdered in South Africa.

A video of the Wall of Remembrance for murdered white farmers sparked outrage. Image: @parabat92

Source: TikTok

Man shares video of Wall of Remembrance for farmers

This comes after many Afrikaner white farmers gathered at the annual Nampo Show in Bothaville, just days after 49 Afrikaners were welcomed into the United States as "refugees" by the American President Donald Trump, citing claims of "genocide" in the country.

One of the white Afrikaner maize farmers, John Potgieter, said the following while speaking to eNCA:

"There is no doubt there is a genocide in South Africa."

In the video, which was shared by a TikTok user @parabat92, the names of the Afrikaner farmers' loved ones who were murdered were engraved.

@parabat92 also expressed the following while taking to his TikTok caption:

"Farm murders in South Africa under the ANC rule government... But Cyril Ramaphosa denied everything... Go and see for yourself at Nampo Park."

About 10 years ago, a wall of memory was built in honour of all commercial farmers and their families who had been killed since May 1961. Nine stone buildings that symbolise the nine provinces of the nation have the names carved on them.

The video reignited mixed reactions across platforms, with many expressing sympathy and calling for greater government action to protect rural communities. Others criticised the clip for potentially fuelling racial divisions, arguing that it presents a one-sided narrative that overlooks broader crime trends in the country.

Watch the clip of the Wall of Remembrance below:

Mzansi reacts to Wall of Remembrance video

The Wall of Remembrance clip of the white farmers in South Africa sparked mixed reactions from Mzansi people and others across the globe.

The_Emperor said:

"Do these include the names of farm workers or just their masters?"

Linda Crompton Ferns added:

"What you’re NOT saying is that this momentum is for farm murders in South Africa since … (wait for it) .. 1961 (over 50 years!) and it also lists the names of BLACK farmers and their families!"

AxCammp wrote:

"I think you forgot to mention that the farm workers are also killed. And the wall has been criticised for leaving out black farmers who have also been killed along with black workers."

Lawrence Njabulo Hlengwa expressed:

"Gosh, this is nothing compared to a list of people who died during the apartheid era, if we're doing receipts."

Fistoz1096 replied:

"Do you have the list for those at the hands of apartheid? We like to see it as well."

Euphemia stated:

"We can also list the black people taken out."

Akaslush commented:

"Any wall for those killed during apartheid and those fed to crocodiles?"

A video of the Wall of Remembrance for murdered white farmers sparked outrage. Image: @parabat92

Source: TikTok

More Afrikaner refugee stories

Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner refugee who was among a group of 49 South Africans who fled the country has spoken out for the first time in a revealing interview, which raised eyebrows online.

reported that an Afrikaner refugee who was among a group of 49 South Africans who fled the country has spoken out for the first time in a revealing interview, which raised eyebrows online. An active-duty army officer has broken ranks with official silence to share his thoughts on the group of 49 Afrikaners who recently sought asylum in the United States, claiming political persecution in South Africa.

Newly released visuals of the group of 49 Afrikaner refugees who reportedly fled South Africa and settled in the United States have reignited online debate, with many Mzansi social media users weighing in on the controversial migration.

Source: Briefly News