Cosatu Praises Cyril Ramaphosa’s US Delegation After Bilateral Meeting

The South African trade union federation, Cosatu, has praised President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US delegation

Cosatu said that the delegation had to find ways to change the misinformation that is being put out there

This comes after a bilateral meeting between the United States and South Africa to reset relations

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) praises the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his US delegation. This comes after an intense bilateral meeting held at the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night, May 21, 2025.

Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi emphasised the need to address misinformation about South Africa, especially concerning the portrayal of white farmers. Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images

What did Cosatu say?

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), led by Zingiswa Losi, said that the South African delegation led by Ramaphosa have made the country very proud. The Cosatu president, who was also part of the delegation, said that they had to find ways to counter the false narrative that is currently being portrayed about South Africa.

She stated that after the EFF rally video was displayed, they had a responsibility to address the misinformation. Losi said that the narrative that South Africa is against farmers and white people has to be dismissed. She said that the criticism they received should be given more time to be addressed. Losi stated that when Ramaphosa asked her to comment, she had to think on her feet and rapidly state the facts before being cut off.

What happened at the meeting?

During the meeting, the US president, Donald Trump, showed the South African delegation an EFF rally video where Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, sang the "Kill the Boer" chant and spoke about the expropriation of land without compensation. Trump also showed printed documents of what he believes are the killings of white farmers.

The US president vehemently stated that white people are being killed and land is being taken away from them. He said that white farmers are under siege in South Africa. In Ramaphosa's response, he said that the views of the EFF and its leader are not those of government. He said that the EFF is a minority party and that South Africa is a multi-party country.

Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi emphasised the need to address misinformation about South Africa. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

What you need to know about the meeting

Briefly News also reported that Ramaphosa and Trump held their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, United States and called on Trump to assist the US fight crime targeting white farmers.

also reported that Ramaphosa and Trump held their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, United States and called on Trump to assist the US fight crime targeting white farmers. EFF leader Julius Malema came under the spotlight in the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert put Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen in the spotlight at the US-SA meeting.

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) president Julius Malema roasted United States President Donald Trump, billionaire Johann Rupert, and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Fikile Mbalula praised the work done by the South African delegation in the United States of America.

