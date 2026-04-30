Ngizwe Mchunu responded after Julius Malema threatened legal action, demanding a public apology, retraction, and R1 million in damages over controversial remarks

Mchunu doubled down, referring to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader as a cold-blooded reptile and making more explosive allegations

The heated exchange sparked strong reactions online, with some defending Malema while others supported Mchunu’s stance

Ngizwe Mchunu responded to Julius Malema's legal threat. Image: ngizweonline, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Seasoned broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu has responded to EFF leader Julius Malema. This comes after the politician launched legal proceedings in response to incendiary remarks made by the self-proclaimed President of the Bhinca Nation during a televised interview on 28 April 2026.

Malema demanded an immediate retraction, a public apology, and a formal press statement from Mchunu within 24 hours. In addition, Malema demanded R1 million in damages, warning that failure to comply would result in further legal action.

What did Ngizwe Mchunu say about Malema's R1m demand?

On Thursday, 30 April 2026, much like Musa Khawula, Ngizwe Mchunu fired back at Julius Malema. In a video shared by Inqubeko News Channel on X (Twitter), Ngizwe Mchunu called Julius Malema a dead snake and a washed-up politician.

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“I cannot talk about a dead snake. Julius Malema is as good as a dead snake; let him go to jail, he cannot rise up again. He lost the chance when he was supposed to come into power, rule this generation, and change the nation for the better,” Ngizwe Mchunu said.

He also made more explosive claims, resurfacing the 2012 On-Point Engineering and VBS Mutual Bank scandals.

“He felt disgusted by his own people. Instead, he joined others and stole money at On-Point Engineering and looted VBS. Now they are feasting on money from outside the country. I don't care what he can do; he has sold out the people of South Africa. He is a mgodoyi. I don't fear him; instead, he should go and stay put wherever he is,” Mchunu added.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Ngizwe Mchunu's response to Julius Malema

The video gained traction online and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some criticised Mchunu for insulting Malema, others agreed with his sentiments.

Here are some of the comments:

@KC_snr said:

“All these people who hate and criticise Malema are age mates and greatly wish they could be him. Julius is leading their generational mission, and they are jealous of that.”

@EFFDefence2026 remarked:

“When the court sheriff approaches, he will be alone to answer; the so-called patriot fans will be nowhere to be found.”

@mapitike shared:

“Those lawyers did him dirty putting that demand for R1m in there. I think they did it deliberately. If it were just an apology and retraction, he could have just written: ‘Dear Malema, I am sorry.’ Now the payment means he has sent a pop or made a payment arrangement😂😂”

@Maqgibela urged:

“He must not back down. Julius has been spitting nonsense against other leaders, but of course, Ngizwe is also wrong for spreading hate. The two must fight the battle alone. Unfortunately, both have disillusioned supporters. The two will suffer.”

Ngizwe Mchunu's response to Julius Malema. Image: julius.malema.sello/Instagram, Am_Blujay/X

Source: UGC

Ngizwe Mchunu raises questions after Julius Malema's sentencing

This is not the first time that Ngizwe Mchunu has targeted Julius Malema.

Briefly News previously reported that Ngizwe Mchunu questioned why Julius Malema was allowed to go home after he was sentenced to direct imprisonment.

After the video of Mchunu criticising the justice system surfaced on X on Friday, 17 April 2026, a legal expert shared why Malema was allowed to go home despite being sentenced to direct imprisonment.

Source: Briefly News