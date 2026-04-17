On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema was sentenced to five years in prison for firing a rifle in the air during a rally

On Friday, 17 April 2026, a video of Ngizwe Mchunu weighing in on the politician's sentence and why he was allowed to go home surfaced on X

A legal expert shared why Malema was allowed to go home despite being sentenced to direct imprisonment

Ngizwe Mchunu weighed in on Julius Malema's sentencing. Image: julius.malema.sello, ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster and activist Ngizwe Mchunu broke his silence following the sentencing of EFF leader Julius Malema.

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Magistrate Twanet Olivier handed Malema a five-year prison sentence following his 2025 conviction for firing a rifle in ⁠the air at a party rally.

Several South Africans expected Malema to go behind bars to start serving his sentence, but that was not the case; he was allowed to go home.

As South Africans weighed in on the sentence, Ngizwe Mchunu joined the chat and raised several important questions.

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Ngizwe Mchunu questions why Malema went home after sentencing

On Friday, 17 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @KingMntungwa shared a video of the self-proclaimed President of the Bhinca Nation weighing in on Malema’s sentence. The post was captioned:

“No one will convince me to hate Ngizwe Mchunu regarding Julius Malema’s sentencing 🥺”

In the video, Ngizwe Mchunu, who previously warned the EFF leader, questioned why Julius Malema was allowed to go home to his family after sentencing.

He said in the interest of justice, the Department of Justice must explain why some convicted individuals remain behind bars while others are granted opportunities to appeal.

“There are many first-time offenders sitting in jail who also have the right to appeal, but remain locked up while their families suffer. The minister of justice must explain this to South Africans,” he said.

He also questioned why Malema did not serve time behind bars despite receiving a direct custodial sentence.

“Which law is this that allows Julius not to spend a single day in prison? Others have slept in jail. Former president Jacob Zuma spent months behind bars,” he added.

The Bhinca Nation Podcast host warned that the case could set a dangerous precedent if justice is seen as unequal.

“South Africans must not feel that the law depends on who you are or where you come from,” said Ngizwe.

Watch the full video below:

Why was Julius Malema allowed to go home after sentencing?

According to a legal expert who spoke to Briefly News on condition of anonymity, Julius Malema was allowed to go home after being handed a five-year direct imprisonment sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm, because he was granted leave to appeal.

The appeal outcome allowed him to be free, at least for now, as his matter moves to the High Court. He was released on a warning pending the outcome of his appeal.

While Malema was granted leave to appeal his sentence, his application to appeal his conviction was denied.

Nota Baloyi targeted Malema's late mum after his sentencing. Image: lavidanota, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi targets Julius Malema's late mum

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi targeted Julius Malema's late mother after the EFF leader was sentenced.

Several social media users criticised Nota Baloyi for crossing the line, while others agreed with his views.

Source: Briefly News