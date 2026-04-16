On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema was sentenced to five years in prison in a firearm-related case in KuGompo City

The outspoken music executive-turned-podcast host weighed in on the sentencing with a personal jab

Some users criticised Nota Baloyi for crossing the line, while others agreed with his views

Nota Baloyi took a personal jab at Julius Malema following his prison sentence. Image: lavidanota, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has taken a swipe at EFF leader Julius Malema’s late mother following his sentencing.

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Malema was sentenced to five years in prison by the magistrates' court in KuGompo City.

As South Africans weighed in on the sentence, Nota Baloyi reignited his feud with Julius Malema.

The outspoken podcast host, who frequently criticises the EFF politician, targeted his mother, Flora Mahlodi Malema, and his upbringing.

Nota Baloyi reignites feud with Julius Malema after court ruling

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account, Nota Baloyi threw subtle shade at Julius Malema’s upbringing in a single-parent household. The post was captioned:

“Julius Malema is a result of a single mother…They don’t make themselves!”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Nota Baloyi targets Malema's late mum

The post gained traction on X and sparked a cocktail of reactions. While some agreed with Nota and fired shots at Malema’s late mom, others criticised Baloyi for his comments. Several netizens asked why Nota Baloyi hated Julius Malema, with others accusing him of using Malema’s name for clout.

Here are some of the comments:

@anyautosa advised:

"Nota, look at you and look at him, bro, even Trump, Elon know him. Look at what he achieved as a youth in ANC, look at what he did with EFF. I'm not an EFF fan, but Julius is not in your league. Play with your podcast friends, that's your level."

@Sjava102 asked:

“Why are you so personal when it comes to Julius Malema?”

@Muvhango_Besafe claimed:

“This one really wants Malema’s attention, and he is not giving him 😂”

@KodwaRSA criticised:

“Of course you will blame a mother who probably never touched a gun!”

@Mditshwer alleged:

“And these kind of people raised by single mothers, the way they praise their mothers is on another level. It’s like 2Pac who grew up on the streets with thugs yet praising the mother as if she gave excellent guidance. If it were not for music, 2Pac would be rotting in jail.”

@Tawana575 criticised:

“You will never be in his standard, as long as you can't afford to buy a fridge according to Shimza.”

@NotThatDip asked:

“Nota, what is this 😭?”

@EmilyInSpain1 argued:

"That’s an insult to his mother. The way Malema has been swearing at old people, no mother will raise a child like that. He’s a self-made arrogant man, whose arrogance was amplified by his cult members."

SA reacted after Nota Baloyi took a jab at Julius Malema’s late. Image: lavidanota, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula makes more allegations against Malema

Nota Baloyi isn't the only popular South African who took a shot at Julius Malema following his sentencing.

Briefly News recently reported that Musa Khawula made more allegations against Julius Malema following his sentencing.

Social media users reacted strongly, with some warning Khawula about possible imprisonment for his comments.

Source: Briefly News