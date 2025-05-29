Fans fear that Kelvin Momo is back to his scandalous ways of ditching events without warning

The Amapiano sensation's cryptic message and deleted posts seemingly suggested that he was backing away from the Red Bull Symphonic event

Mzansi said it saw it coming, while fans of the star seemed deeply disappointed by his unexpected move

Mzansi doubts that Kelvin Momo will make it to his Red Bull Symphonic event. Images: MDNnewss, sahiphop_piano

It wouldn't be Kelvin Momo if he didn't ditch an event, and sadly, fans might miss out on one of his biggest shows of the year.

Kelvin Momo seemingly ditches Red Bull Symphonic

Just days ahead of the highly anticipated Red Bull Symphonic event featuring Kelvin Momo, it seems fans and ticket-holders are in for some bad news.

Scheduled for 6, 7 and 8 June 2025, the show was already sold out and promised an unforgettable experience with the Amapiano maestro and Adam Howard, but some fans don't think Momo will make it.

Supporters suspect that Kelvin Momo won't make the Red Bull Symphonic event. Image: Kelvin Momo

Twitter (X) user kaylenciaga shared a screenshot of a brief apology from Momo, while SamDhlam revealed how he had deleted his posts about the event:

"Guys, please go look at his IG page, there are no posts about that event."

Meanwhile, Momo re-shared a follower's post about the event, but some fans said it wasn't enough.

Notorious for missing one too many events in the past, this may be seen as a marketing stunt to promote the event, but we'll have to see it to believe it.

Here's what Mzansi said about Kelvin Momo's post

Fans are holding on to their tickets, hoping this is all a game:

Preezlie said:

"Redbull must make sure they don’t let him out of their sight next week because it’s gonna be a hilarious time on this application."

BhekiBolt asked:

"What does this mean for the people who've already bought the tickets, booked flights, etc? Ey, this man though?"

Koketso_Emely joked:

"Being his fan is a very stressful job that requires working well under pressure."

hisshweety was worried:

"Please don’t stress me, okay?"

Meanwhile, some netizens said they weren't surprised by Momo's shady moves and trolled his never-ending apologies:

katlipilane said:

"I hope he doesn’t make symphonic only because I didn’t get tickets."

nippidiy joked:

"You guys are going to draw him at Red Bull."

Netizens suspect that Kelvin Momo will ditch the Red Bull Symphonic event. Image: Kelvin Momo

Source: Facebook

the1nonlyco laughed:

"This guy kills me. He’s always sorry."

phetymoleleki wasn't shocked:

"Lol, this is Kelvin coded. Y'all are surprised?"

Kelvin Momo announces new EP

In more Kelvin Momo updates, Briefly News shared the Amapiano star's announcement to release a new project.

He plans to drop the new EP ahead of his highly anticipated Red Bull Symphonic event and bless fans with new music at the event. However, loyal supporters argued that Momo didn't need to release any more music:

ndz_low said:

"We don't need new music from him. My goat should understand that dropping once a year makes it more special to the fans."

