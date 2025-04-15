Award-winning South African producer Kelvin Momo has responded after fans speculated that he is performing at the 2025 Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra

Keen-eyed fans spotted clues in a teaser shared by Red Bull on its official X account on Tuesday 15 April

After trending online, Kelvin Momo shared a cryptic Instagram story in response to the speculation that he's performing at the second edition of the Red Bull Symphonic

Kelvin Momo responded to speculation he's performing at the second Red Bull Symphonic. Image: recent.kulture

Source: Instagram

Beloved producer and DJ Kelvin Momo has reacted amid speculation that he is headlining the second edition of the Red Bull Symphonic. The first edition of the Red Bull Symphonic was headlined by Kabza De Small to critical acclaim.

Red Bull fuels speculation with teaser

Kelvin Momo topped the trending charts after Red Bull took to X on Tuesday 15 April and asked South Africans whom they think was headlining the second edition of the Symphonic Orchestra. The post was captioned:

“Who do you think is doing the next Red Bull Symphonic? 😉 “

Red Bull paired the query with a video of a supposed Instagram conversation between them and the surprise artist. In the supposed chat, Red Bull asks the artist if they’re down to headlining the second edition of the Symphonic Orchestra to which the musician expresses enthusiasm.

Watch the video below:

Kelvin Momo breaks silence with cryptic post

In the comments, eagle-eyed netizens deduced that the conversation was between Red Bull and Kelvin Momo based on the blurred profile picture of the artist. Red Bull neither denied nor confirmed the speculation asking fans to wait for more details.

Red Bull didn't answer questions regarding the venue and date of the 2025 edition of the Symphonic Orchestra.

Kelvin Momo took to his Instagram stories and all but confirmed that he’s headlining the second Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra.

The Ntsako producer shared a short clip of a Japanese macaque, popularly known as a snow monkey, sitting in a relaxed and meditative pose in a hot spring, with its eyes closed and hands resting together as if in deep meditation.

Momo captioned the short clip:

"Am ready 😤"

Kelvin Momo works on new music

Kelvin Momo is hailed by music fans as the hardest working producer in the game and time and again, he proves them right.

A little over a month after releasing his critically acclaimed album, Ntsako in December 2024, Kelvin Momo hit the studio in January and previewed something that he was working on.

Kelvin Momo left fans pleasantly surprised when he previewed a new song with Da Muziqal Chef and GL Ceejay. The track which was previewed during an Instagram Live session sounded like a cross between Deep House and Amapiano.

Music fans will be hoping that Kelvin Momo premiers this and more songs if he is officially confirmed as the host of the second edition of the Red Bull Symphonic.

Kelvin Momo remixes Kabza De Small's hit

In more Kelvin Momo news, Briefly News reported that the Sewe hitmaker added his own touch to a Kabza De Small hit song.

Momo remixed Impi YeMpilo by Ezra, Disciples of House, Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter. On social media, Amapiano fans expressed mixed reactions. While fans praised Kelvin Momo, others felt his music is now repetitive.

