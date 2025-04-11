“Sounds Lekker”: Mzansi Goes Wild Over International Song Mentioning SA

Mzansi peeps were buzzing after an international singer mentioned South Africa in their new song

The Canadian alt-pop duo revealed what inspired the song in a video circulating widely on social media

Netizens reacted as they rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the stars' song

A Canadian alt-pop duo named Neon Dreams is making waves in Mzansi after mentioning the country in their song.

Neon Dreams mentions Stellenbosch in new song

Adrian Morris is the drummer and Frank Kadillac is the singer of the Canadian alt-pop duet Neon Dreams, and together with longtime partner Corey Lerue, they compose and produce their own music. They freely incorporate elements of pop, rock, folk, EDM, hip-hop, and reggae, defying genre classification.

This time around, the pair came together to create the song in which they made reference to Stellenbosch, which is a town in the Western Cape province of South Africa, situated about 50 kilometres (31 miles) east of Cape Town.

In the song Stardust, the alt-pop duo sang the line that had South Africans buzzing that goes as follow:

"You're the mountains out in Stellenbosch."

While taking to their social media account, Neon Dreams revealed what inspired the song by stating:

"I made this for a fan who lost her son. This is Stardust."

The video, which was shared on Facebook and various other social media platforms, went viral — gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to international song about Mzansi

Mzansi reacted to the song mentioning South Africa, heading to the comments section to gush over it or share their thoughts.

Claire Pringle shared:

"Heart song. I can't get enough of your songs. They have changed my life, changed my perspectives, changed my moods, it's unbelievable how music has such an impact on one's life. Frank, Adrian, I feel truly blessed that Danae introduced me to your music. It seriously has made such an impact on both our lives."

Malandrie Palm added:

"So beautiful!"

kayla__arnold raved over the song, saying:

"So beautiful, and Stellies!"

Zandon_de_waal simply gushed:

"Piękne, sounds lekker."

Haw. Lawrence expressed:

"Taylor is providing the backing to a great track filled with luscious soaring vocals!"

Threelittlebirdshc was in awe of the song, adding:

"Love this song so much."

Atlanticwavesca was impressed:

"Making waves globally."

Xx.angeline_xx commented:

"You never disappoint."

