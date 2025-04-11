Toya Delazy is facing backlash after releasing her new song, Phalamende , with many fans unimpressed by the music and expressing concern about her mental health

Social media reactions ranged from suggestions to quit music to worrying comments about her well-being, with a few defending her artistic choices

The singer, known for introducing Afro Rave, has raised concerns in the past with her unconventional music and online videos, prompting mixed reactions from her followers

Toya Delazy is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The UK based Mzansi singer and songwriter who has been raising eyebrows with her bizarre videos took to social media to celebrate her latest music release.

Toya Delazy is celebrating the release of her new song. Image: @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

Toya Delazy releases new music

Popular SA singer Toya Delazy finally dropped her new song, Phalamende. A video of the Zulu Princess celebrating the music was recently shared on the microblogging platform, X by the popular entertainment blog, MDN News. Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Toya Delazy's new song

Social media users seemed unimpressed by the singer's latest drop. Some suggested that she must quit music, while others felt her latest bizarre songs were a cry for help. Toya's fans commended her for continuing with her music despite the massive backlash she faces on social media.

@JustDineo_ said:

"I admire people who are able to do whatever they want even when everyone is clearly against it."

@BassieBuzzing commented:

"She released this nonsense? Yeka amanga."

@Melusi_Mokone added:

"Heartbreaking. Stay away from drugs or whatever she’s taking💔"

@NegroNegro08 wrote:

"Forget about the sound of the instrument, listen to the lyrics, the message.✊🏿"

@incontroZA added:

"When are they admitting her into the mental ward, this chick lost it after Buthelezi passed away."

@Mokongwane said:

"I like it when artists fight and believe in their careers. Instead of doing art, she could have been asking for donations. Good job."

@simphiwe_n54295 wrote:

"I like it. I love it. She's reviving the early 20th century rhythm and sound of her great grandmother, Princess Nomagogo."

Two times Toya Delazy's music raised concerns

Toya Delazy is not your ordinary singer. The star who introduced a new genre dubbed the Afro Rave has been sampling new music on social media. The songs have raised concerns among fans who feel she should seek help.

The singer raised eyebrows when she first sampled the new song Phalamende. Many were not feeling the hit and said they preferred her old music.

Toya Delazy celebrated the release of her new song, 'Phalamende'. Image: @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

That was not the only time that Toya raised questions with her music. She also shared a snippet of her music while sitting in the bathtub. Fans also admitted that they were not feeling the song.

Toya Delazy shares another video without clothes on

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that many fans and followers of the South African singer Toya Delazy are worried about the star after she shared a video that shook many.

Weeks after opening up about regretting ever making a song with Cassper Nyovest, singer Toya Delazy made it to the trending list on social media.

