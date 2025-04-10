Netizens on social media continued to mock Khanyi Mbau's new face after her public appearance

A fan tried to defend the media personality by posting a "better" picture of the star on social media

Shortly after the "better" picture was posted, many netizens remained unconvinced that her new face looked any better

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Netizens continued to mock Khanyi Mbau's new face. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Khanyi Mbau is a trending topic on social media once again after showing off her new face. The popular actress and reality TV star has been open about her plastic surgery journey and the changes she has done.

Recently, after she went public with her new face at the Netflix premiere of Meet The Khumalos in Durban on Saturday, 5 April 2025, she has been receiving a lot of backlash about how her face looks.

An online user @MtnTaxiRank tried by all means to defend the Young, Famous & African star and posted a "better" picture of her which made no difference as many netizens remained unconvinced that Mbau made the right decision by getting her face done.

View the picture below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens continue to mock Mbau's new face

Even after a fan tried defending the star, many netizens continued to mock her for getting a new face, which made her look worse than she did before the cosmetic surgery. See some of the comments below:

@XhosAnela said:

"Ohhh bhuti, uxolisa bani? I kept looking for the one with a better angle, lutho. I feel so bad for engaging in this conversation, but do you know of Jocelyne Wildenstein? Silapho, there's no turning back."

@AyandaN89381438 wrote:

"The knuckles are stubborn AF."

@MissZee88091599 responded:

"I think the problem with the other close-up pic trending, was her trying to open her eyes a bit more."

@Jones152762 commented:

"No chief, you don't have to simp. Her time is up"

@Laybooprexy replied:

"They are not filtered that's why."

@t_daish mentioned:

"So then she mustn’t dare to smile or kushubile."

@KG_ZA2025 shared:

"I agree. I saw Khanyi Mbau eMhlanga. She was booked at the Beverly Hills hotel. She doesn’t look like these bad pictures that have been circulating."

Netizens continued to make fun of Khanyi Mbau's face. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

A look at Khanyi Mbau's face a few months after surgery

Fans have been sharing their unfiltered thoughts about Khanyi Mbau's new face as she continues to flaunt it on social media. Fans initially speculated that her face was botched when she covered her face with masks the first few months after buying her new face.

The Wife actress later answered her fans' prayers when she showed her new look for the first time on social media. As expected, reactions were mixed, with some saying she looked years younger, while others said she should have left her face untouched. Some fans have also blasted Khanyi for using filters on her pictures despite the expensive surgery.

Khanyi also made headlines when she shared another update of her new look six months post-surgery.

Cyan Boujee reveals that plastic surgery is addictive

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee is whatever it takes to achieve the perfect body. Although she has been trolled for the drastic changes to her body, Cyan Boujee is candid about her cosmetic procedures.

The controversial socialite and DJ revealed that she recently had breast lift surgery. Speaking in a TikTok video, Cyan said the weight loss surgery she had in Turkey made her breasts saggy, hence the decision to go under the knife again. Cyan also admitted that surgeries can be addictive.

Source: Briefly News