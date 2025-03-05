Khanyi Mbau gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her face half a year after getting a procedure

She shared an Instagram reel showing off the progress she has undergone and recommended her doctor

Netizens gushed over her beauty, while others remarked that she now looked a lot like her cosmetic surgeon

Briefly News spoke to a cosmetic surgery patient about the importance of post-surgery care

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Khanyi Mbau revealed her new face 6 months after her surgery. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Khanyi Mbau recently showed off how her new face is healing after having cosmetic surgery in August 2024. The reality TV star had a blepharoplasty procedure, popularly known as eyelid surgery.

Khanyi Mbau shows off her face 6 months after surgery

Six months after the surgery, Khanyi Mbau shared the progress of her surgery. The Young, Famous and African star previously opened up about how many months her recovery journey would be. She revealed that inflammation takes five months for tissues to settle, but complete healing takes a year.

Khanyi, who has kept her fans updated on her post-surgery journey, recently took to her Instagram account and shared how her face is healing.

She shared a reel showing photos of her with her doctor during a recent appointment. Khanyi advised her followers to have a doctor in every country and recommended Dr Catherine Pakdoust Davies to her followers.

“Have a doctor in every country. For South Africa, I present Dr Catherine Pakdoust, a gem, hairline issues, balding, burn treatments, wellness expert Botox and filler extraordinaire. I have known her for many years, and it has always been a super pleasure seeing her. Thank you for everything, Doc, including the real-life talk 🤗💭 Based in Melrose. Follow her for more,” Khanyi Mbau captioned her reel.

In the comments, Khanyi’s doctor showered her with praise, saying:

“You always blow me away with your warmth and kindness! Beautiful inside and out ❤️I cannot wait to catch up again.”

See photos of Khanyi Mbau after 6 months of healing.

Netizens react to Khanyi Mbau's recovery after surgery

Other netizens remarked that Khanyi Mbau now looks similar to her plastic surgeon. Others claimed that they could barely recognise her.

josie_jr remarked:

“Looks like she modeled your faces after hers. You look alike.”

_uzoe_ claimed:

“I can’t even recognise you, Khanyi. You look like a totally different person.”

Avelamawisa said:

“Mngani, I was going to ask, 'Who are these people?'”

tatiana.manisi gushed:

“You look absolutely stunning. I like the new face 🔥”

beata_jailus said:

“Wow. It's the resemblance for me.”

setso_blaqpearl said:

“There's a lot of difference this time! Job well done. I love your Ubuntu ❤️😍”

Faridandlovu pleaded:

“Khanyisile hook me up with a doctor to give me a liposuction. I look full term pregnant and unattractive. I can be his guinea pig. A very desperate depressed mommy here.”

Khanyi Mbau has netizens buzzing after showing her face. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Source talks about post-surgery care and advises potential patients

Speaking to Briefly News journalist Tayananiswa Zvikaramba, a source who has had cosmetic surgery discussed how important post-surgery care. The source emphasised that post-surgery care ensures the patient gets the best results and minimises the risk of complications.

"Post surgery care is very important because there’s a high risk of infection after surgery. The healing process is long and grueling, and infections will definitely prolong it and make it much more painful," the source explained.

The source also explained that while Khanyi's procedure was non-invasive, it poses risks similar to any other cosmetic surgery.

The source also advised anyone considering surgery to conduct thorough research before parting with their hard-earned cash. The source added:

"Blepharoplasty is not as invasive as other surgeries but there are risks involved all the same. So I would advise anyone considering it to read up on it to be aware of what they’re getting themselves into before committing to the process."

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga rekindle romance again

Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga rekindled their romance after another public break up.

Interestingly, Khanyi had accused Kudzai of doing bad things she couldn't let go of.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News