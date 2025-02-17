Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga are back together after their public breakup two weeks ago, where Khanyi claimed he did bad things she couldn't forgive

Kudzai subtly responded to the split without mentioning her name, sparking speculation among fans

Khanyi later confirmed their reconciliation on Instagram, joking that he didn’t entertain her rubbish and referencing her tattoo of his name

Khanyi Mbau has announced that she is back with her Dubai-based Zimbabwean millionaire, Kudzai Mushonga, after announcing their separation a few days ago.

Khanyi Mbau has announced that she and Kudzai Mushonga are back together. Image: @mbaureloaded and @mrknations

Source: Instagram

Khanyi and Kudzai are back together

Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga have rekindled their romance after their separation two weeks ago. Khanyi had the rumour mill spinning when she revealed that she had parted ways with Kudzai. According to the Young, Famous & African star, her boyfriend had done some bad things she could not forgive. Part of the message read:

"He was a good guy, but he did some bad things. He tried everything he could to make it up to me. I did most of my grieving while we were together. I finally got the courage to leave. And of course, I wish him the best."

Kudzai shared his side of the story after Khanyi's shocking breakup announcement. Although he did not mention her name, fans were convinced the businessman's post was directed at Khanyi.

Taking to her Instagram page after keeping fans guessing for days, The Redroom actress confirmed she was back with her man in a post. She said they had ironed things out and was on her way to meet him. The post read:

"Don’t ask!! 🫣 he didn’t entertain my rubbish. We are adults!!! ( listen don’t judge) Besides, where would I go with a thigh laminated in bold with his name! 😪."

Fans react to Khanyi Mbau's post

Social media users seem confused about Khanyi and Kudzai's relationship. Some commented that they knew the couple who recently celebrated their fifth anniversary would get back together, while others said the relationship was a ticking time bomb since it was not the first time they had publicly broken up.

@londy_mazwide_eventdesigner said:

"So you gone back girlie 🤭🤩"

@lianahmkhonto wrote:

"I love how you come back and update us 🤣😭"

@nondunxele commented:

"The pictures were archived, now they back 😭😭😍"

@mckobola3 said:

"Ma'am why are you even asking. You should back in his arms by now😂❤️"

@misoul_fx added:

"You should have an agreement nyana like every after or before Valentine's day we break up and get back together... 🤷🏻‍♂️🤣"

@phindiwe_moni noted:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 we laugh, we cry together! We don’t judge a lot!! 😂😂 Such is life andithi!"

Khanyi Mbau has confirmed that she is dating Kudzai Mushonga again. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

