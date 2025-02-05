Kudzai Mushonga shared a cryptic Instagram post about resilience days after Khanyi Mbau announced their breakup

Khanyi Mbau revealed their split after five years, hinting that Kudzai did bad things but without providing details

Social media users had mixed reactions, with many praising Kudzai's mature response while others speculated about the couple’s real status

Dubai-based Zimbabwean millionaire Kudzai Mushonga has shared a cryptic post days after his girlfriend Khanyi Mbau's breakup announcement.

Khanyi Mbau's ex-boyfriend finally speaks out

Khanyi Mbau shocked the world when she announced that she was breaking up with Kudzi Mushonga a few weeks after celebrating their fifth anniversary. Although the Young, Famous & African star did not reveal what exactly broke their relationship, she shared that Kudzie did some bad things.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kudzai shared a cryptic message about resilience. Although he did not mention Khanyi's name, fans were convinced that the cryptic post was directed at her. The post read:

"You may have been a chapter of grief in someone’s story. But you will be a vessel for Nations, a voice for the unheard, a gateway for those facing closed doors. Follow the light and keep showing up.

"Walk the journey barefoot, your faith will carry you, through the darkest times. Stay focused, you are destined to sit among Kings and Royalty."

Fans comfort Kudzai after his post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many applauded Kudzai for responding to the issue like a gentleman.

@khalifa_the_tempo said:

"Powerful words indeed bros 💪🏾"

@james_pondamale wrote:

"That’s my little brother 👏🏾👏🏾 much respect brother go conquer the world. ❤️"

@__sharz__ added:

"They are actually having breakfast in bed laughing at our comments.... 😂"

@queen_hannah_minih wrote:

"A FOCUSED MAN . No crying this time lol 😂"

