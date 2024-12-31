Kudzai Mushonga penned a sweet message to his girlfriend, Khanyi Mbau, on their anniversary

The couple celebrates five years together, and Mzansi wishes them well in their relationship

Relationship expert Kelley Nele told Briefly News how couples who want to keep the spark alive in their relationships can go about doing so

Kudzai Mushonga appreciated Khanyi Mbau on their 5th anniversary. Image: @mrknations

Kudzai pens sweet message to Khanyi Mbau

Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga dedicated a sweet post to Khanyi Mbau on their fifth anniversary. Kudzai said Khanyi is an amazing and down-to-earth person, expressing how lucky he is to have her in her life.

Khanyi Mbau responded to Kudzai's message, saying she felt as though they had just met.

"It still feels like we just met. Thank you for opening up ur universe and making every discovery an adventure. Kahoots 47 my number 11."

In a separate post, Khanyi said, "Five years ago, today, we took the opportunity to let each other in. It still feels like we just met. Thank you for opening up your universe and making every discovery an adventure. Kahoots 47 is my number 11. God’s light did the most here."

Relationship expert Kelley Nele told Briefly News about the importance of keeping the spark alive in a relationship. According to Nele, it is one thing to count anniversaries; however, the ultimate goal is to ensure that your partner is happy and content in the relationship.

She said that people should aim to do activities together that would further draw them to one another.

Mzansi responds to Kudzai's sweet message to Khanyi Mbau

Netizens are waiting for Kudzai to put a ring on it already. Mzansi fans shared sweet responses to Kudzai's message.

spokazig asked:

"When are you marrying her? I am tired of hearing you sing the same song."

dr.lica shared:

"You are the luckiest Man in the World! Wish you endless Love!!!"

kwazzymatiks said:

"I love u guys 😍😍...Khanyi, you are my girl. You are a Queen 👸 💗 💓 I love you."

herman_mxo76 wished:

"Happy anniversary to my favourite power house couple."

zaza_letsholo stated:

"Powerful, I am so happy for north of you. Cheers to many, many more years to come."

teeteeratshana3 declared:

"A match made in Heaven ."

