South Africans Obsess Over Shekhinah in Stunning New Photo Dump: “She’s So Perfect”
- Shekhinah recently dropped some stunning pictures that nearly broke the internet
- The gorgeous singer had South Africans raving over her beauty, style and aura
- Mzansi are obsessed with Shekhinah, and even the ladies couldn't help but gush over her
Fans couldn't get enough of Shekhinah after seeing some of her latest pictures.
Shekhinah stuns in new snaps
One thing Shekhinah will do is serve face, and she recently left fans in awe of her incredible good looks in her latest photo dump.
The Please Mr hitmaker, loved not only for her timeless tunes but also for her sense of style, updated her gallery with photos taken from the music video shoot for With You, a collaboration between herself and Nasty C, led by Yumbs and Zwaytoven.
Shekhinah has been rather quiet on the music front despite releasing just two singles and announcing her album. However, this has not stopped the singer's cash flow as she continues to bag countless show bookings nationwide.
In her latest post, she rocked a preppy look comprising a white buttoned down shirt, baggy denim Bermuda shorts and a face card that never declines:
Fans obsess over Shekhinah
Social media users are losing their minds and can't get over how stunning Shekhinah is:
ByendaNk wrote:
"Love of my life."
ghettostar_22 said:
"You'll forever be my type, yoh."
gugulethhuu added:
"I need her."
cnehshuga gushed over Shekhinah:
"She’s so perfect, please."
slim.cream.13 was obsessed:
"Shekinah is that girl!"
bigcriticaldamage posted:
"My wife, Khinah."
