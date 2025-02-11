It looks like Khanyi Mbau may have accidentally made her ex-boyfriend a chick magnet

Khudzai Mushonga posted screenshots of women flooding his inbox, shooting their shots

Though he has not yet addressed the break up, the businessman appears to have moved on to only posting about his ventures

Khanyi Mbau's ex, Khudzai Mushonga, shared screenshots of messages from female admirers.

Khanyi Mbau's ex-boyfriend, Khudzai Mushonga, exposed the women trying their luck on him after their break up.

Khudzai Mushonga exposes female admirers

Weeks after Khanyi Mbau confirmed her split from her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Khudzai Mushonga, the businessman appears to be hot property, and the ladies all want a taste of him.

It seems that the Khanyi Mbau appeal may have made him a chick magnet because Khuzai is drowning in message requests from women confessing their love.

Khanyi Mbau's ex-boyfriend, Khudzai Mushonga, exposed the women trying their luck on him.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the businessman shared screenshots of his inboxes exposing his female admirers, from some naughty messages to a text asking him to forget about his ex and delete her pictures.

The couple's split wouldn't be their first, and although Kudzai has neither directly addressed the break up nor posted about Khanyi since, he has yet to clear his feed of their pictures together - something his former missus has already done:

Women shot their shots at Khanyi Mbau's ex.

Khanyi Mbau's ex received love confessions on Instagram.

Some ladies tried their luck with Khudzai Mushonga.

Women shot their shots at Khanyi Mbau's ex after their split.

Khudzai Mushonga breaks down in throwback video

It appears that Kudzai is handling the latest split a lot better than the last time Khanyi Mbau left him high and dry.

Briefly News shared footage from the businessman's old live stream, in which he was intoxicated while expressing devastation at Khanyi leaving him, saying he should have listened to his mother and left her:

"I don't know if this is love, but if it is, it hurts. I should have listened to my mother. My mother has been saying, 'Kudzie, get your passport and bags and go to America. Leave this woman.'"

They would later rekindle their romance and even celebrate their fifth anniversary, but sadly, as they say, computers crash and relationships fall apart.

Mzansi looks for Khanyi Mbau's baby daddy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the whereabouts of Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's controversial baby daddy.

Netizens are curious to know what happened to the eccentric businessman after he seemingly disappeared into thin air.

