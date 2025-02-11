Khanyi Mbau’s Ex Khudzai Mushonga Posts Screenshots of Women Shooting Their Shots
- It looks like Khanyi Mbau may have accidentally made her ex-boyfriend a chick magnet
- Khudzai Mushonga posted screenshots of women flooding his inbox, shooting their shots
- Though he has not yet addressed the break up, the businessman appears to have moved on to only posting about his ventures
Khanyi Mbau's ex-boyfriend, Khudzai Mushonga, exposed the women trying their luck on him after their break up.
Khudzai Mushonga exposes female admirers
Weeks after Khanyi Mbau confirmed her split from her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Khudzai Mushonga, the businessman appears to be hot property, and the ladies all want a taste of him.
It seems that the Khanyi Mbau appeal may have made him a chick magnet because Khuzai is drowning in message requests from women confessing their love.
Taking to his Instagram stories, the businessman shared screenshots of his inboxes exposing his female admirers, from some naughty messages to a text asking him to forget about his ex and delete her pictures.
The couple's split wouldn't be their first, and although Kudzai has neither directly addressed the break up nor posted about Khanyi since, he has yet to clear his feed of their pictures together - something his former missus has already done:
Khudzai Mushonga breaks down in throwback video
It appears that Kudzai is handling the latest split a lot better than the last time Khanyi Mbau left him high and dry.
Briefly News shared footage from the businessman's old live stream, in which he was intoxicated while expressing devastation at Khanyi leaving him, saying he should have listened to his mother and left her:
"I don't know if this is love, but if it is, it hurts. I should have listened to my mother. My mother has been saying, 'Kudzie, get your passport and bags and go to America. Leave this woman.'"
They would later rekindle their romance and even celebrate their fifth anniversary, but sadly, as they say, computers crash and relationships fall apart.
Mzansi looks for Khanyi Mbau's baby daddy
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the whereabouts of Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's controversial baby daddy.
Netizens are curious to know what happened to the eccentric businessman after he seemingly disappeared into thin air.
