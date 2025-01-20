Many netizens on social media wondered where Khanyi Mbau’s ex-husband and baby daddy Mandla Mthembu is after he disappeared in thin air

This was after an online user posted old pictures of the couple, requesting that Mandla Mthembu go on a podcast and talk about how he is doing in life

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the post regarding Mthembu

Netizens wonder where Khanyi Mbau's ex-husband is. Image: @zalebs, @sundaytimes

Source: Instagram

Once again, the South African original slay queen Khanyi Mbau has made headlines on social media.

Where is Khanyi Mbau’s ex-husband

Many fans and followers on social media have wondered where Mbau’s ex-husband and baby daddy, Mandla Mthembu, is right now after he miraculously disappeared.

Netizens were curious about Khanyi Mbau's ex-husband's whereabouts. Image: @zalebs

Source: UGC

An online user, @Am_Blujay, posted some old pictures of Khanukani Mbau’s parents when they were still very much in love. In his post, the netizens requested that Mandla be found and taken to a podcast where he could open up about what he has been up to and how he has been doing after going off the grid.

“I need Mandla Mthembu on one of those podcasts. I wanna know if he is okay and how he is doing in life.”

Netizens share their opinion on finding Mandla Mthembu

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to others wanting to find Mandla Mthembu to seek answers from him regarding his disappearance. Here’s what they had to say:

@Mayo6Tee said:

“I'm not even sure this guy is alive; otherwise, there’s no way he would disappear like that.”

@Chibuleni responded:

“He must appear on I blew it.”

@Kingsley_the1st replied:

“Eish, let Mandla be… what happened to him still hurts the rest of us.”

@BADnewsDZIVHU commented:

“Okay... The truth is Mthembu is still fully loaded, never went bankrupt as people presumed, and still visits Soweto regularly and drives in top-of-rank cars; I last saw him in Diepkloof last September in a culinary. The bottom of the story is still loaded.”

Khanyi Mbau debuts her new face

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khanyi Mbau showing off her face post-surgery.

Sadly, many netizens claimed they did not see a difference and said Khanyi spent all that money to look the same as before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News