An old video of Khanyi Mbau's now-ex-boyfriend has resurfaced just days after their latest breakup

Kudzai Mushona recorded himself intoxicated and having a meltdown after Khanyi left him

Netizens are shattered over Kudzai's video and hope he and Khanyi rekindle their romance

Mzansi found an old video of Kudzai Mushonga’s meltdown over Khanyi Mbau. Image: mrknations

Source: Instagram

Following another public breakup, netizens unearthed a video of an emotional Kudzai Mushona breaking down over Khanyi Mbau.

Khanyi Mbau's ex crashes out over her

Just days after announcing her split from her boyfriend, Khanyi Mbau appears to be keeping cool, which is far from how Kudzai Mushonga was after their last split.

The Dubai-based Zimbabwean businessman may not have directly addressed the breakup, but netizens are convinced he may be taking it pretty hard.

Kudzai Mushonga broke down after Khanyi Mbau left him. Image: mrknations

Source: Instagram

An old video of Kudzai resurfaced when he vented about Khanyi in a teary, drunken rant after she ditched him in Dubai and returned to Gauteng:

"I don't know if this is love, but if it is, it hurts. I should have listened to my mother. My own mother has been saying, 'Kudzie, get your passport and bags and go to America. Leave this woman.'"

In the video, Mushonga also showed off his tattoo of Khanyi's name and revealed that he offered to pay for her daughter's accommodation while living by herself in Johannesburg:

"I said I'll sort it out. I never asked for a bill-split with my girl, I was always a man. I take care of everything."

Fashion Force Africa shared the video:

Here's what Mzansi said about Kudzai's meltdown

Peeps were heartbroken and hope the couple gets back together:

ammybarney said:

"I would crash out too, it’s Khanyi, she really looks like she elevates everything. I wish them well in whichever manner they think it is, man!"

mimzo07 was shattered:

"Guys, my heart hurts for this guy. But I have a feeling that this is just a stunt to promote Khanyi’s new movie, let’s wait and see!"

yepsfelicia wasn't convinced by the split:

"I personally do not want to take your break up too seriously. I hope you get back together again. You make such a beautiful couple."

aron_mbili wrote:

"Iyho, he is so heartbroken."

pearlzondi posted:

"You guys do this every January, she will be back."

Kudzai Mushonga breaks his silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Kudzai Mushona's cryptic post just days after breaking up with Khanyi Mbau.

The businessman shared a motivational message about grief and moving on and received support from his followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News