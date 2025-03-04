Former The River actress Gina Galalaletsang Koffman is now a mommy, and the star shared cute pictures on Instagram

The actress and her partner Tsitsi Chiumya shared the first photos of their baby when he was just 10 minutes old

Fans flooded her Instagram comments section with sweet words and wished the first-time parents well

Gina Koffman and Tsitsi Chiumya are parents to a cute baby boy. Image

South African couple Gina Galalaletsang Koffman and her partner Tsitsi Chiumya are parents to the sweetest bundle of joy.

Gina gives 1st look of her son

The former The River star announced the arrival of her baby boy by sharing adorable photos on her Instagram page.

The talented actress first introduced her baby Selemo when he was just 10 minutes old. Gina Koffman spoke about the moments she gave birth and how she felt during the process.

"I am really fascinated by the art of imperfection. The raw, gritty, honest and real moments in between. These are my pockets of happiness," she introduced.

"My favourite picture of my son! Unimpressed with everything and everyone. He probably got this facial expression from me. His dad is the smiler of the family," she added.

Check out the cute Instagram photos below:

Gina shares exciting news about her pregnancy

The actress announced her pregnancy in November 2024, and she expressed gratitude for having carried her baby. She stated that her moment to be a mother had finally arrived.

“Grateful to my tribe for being able to get pregnant in November. My energy during the solar return of this precious entity. Most importantly, I am grateful for the vessel which has carried me through this experience and was furthermore ordained to transport them here, now, at this time, on to this earth… in between all these dimensions. Selemo sarona se fihlile (Our year has arrived).”

Gina Koffman welcomed her first baby. Image: @ginatheguest

Mzansi shows Gina and Tsisti love

The momentous occasion was made extra special after fans flooded her Instagram comments section and wished her well as she embarked on a journey of motherhood with her partner right by her side.

Some people noted how Selemo is literally his father's twin.

umbali_wethu saidA:

"Congratulations, my people love this for you guys ."

nozipho_mrs_x_van_staden shared:

"You carried him for nine months only to come out looking exactly like daddy."

noni_khumalo exclaimed:

"Aggggg mun! What a cutie."

lephoto_originals joked:

"I can hear "The Lion King" theme song in the second frame. Naaaaaaaaanz'ingwenyama."

ajmafokate wished:

"You guys are going to be such amazing parents."

lesegokhoza_official gushed:

"Oh Selemo is the cutest bathong."

dr_thokzy said:

"Selemo had to look like daddy."

tidimalomakhura exclaimed:

"Yoh Selemo’s dad wasn’t lying when he said he looks like him. Copy and paste with a hint of you."

