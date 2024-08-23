Former The River actress Gina Galalaletsang Koffman will be hosting an exciting acting workshop

The actress will be teaching hopefuls about auditioning and the difference between on-screen and stage acting

The acting workshop will be held this September, and people are anticipating another one in different parts of Africa

'The River' star Gina Galalaletsang Koffman is excited for her acting workshop. Image: @ginatheguest

Acting hopefuls now have a chance to get equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the industry, thanks to actress Gina Galalaletsang Koffman.

Actress to host acting workshop

Gina Koffman of The River fame will host an exciting acting workshop in September at the Meyerton Town Hall in Gauteng. She announced on Instagram that tickets are available for purchase.

The actress will teach hopefuls about auditioning and the difference between on-screen and stage acting. She will also discuss what the industry expects of actors and furthering one's studies.

Gina on her acting career

Gina attended the AFDA and she hailed the film school for giving her a kickstart in the industry.

"I have never had a “Plan B", I have always wanted to act. As a kid, storytelling played a very important role in my life. Movies offered refuge and a safe space. Television offered consistency and entertainment. Soapies allowed me to bond with loved ones and created a ritual for 8pm quality time with family and friends."

She opened up about how she always imagined herself in the soapies, saying she felt like she belonged.

"It was in the stories that I found people who reminded me of myself. This was a world I knew I belonged in; I found home in different mediums of storytelling. Writing allowed me to create a new reality for myself. Acting allowed me to escape my reality and enter new worlds with new chapters. I learned compassion and how not to judge people through the characters I embodied and their struggles. The AFDA School of Live Performance allowed me to be more than just a talented individual, it allowed me to learn discipline, dedication and drive."

