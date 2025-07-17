Malusi Gigaba hogged social media headlines this July when he completed his phD and when his ex-wife compared him to P.Diddy

Gigaba's ex-wife, Norma Mngoma, shocked SA when she revealed on Showmax's Untied that her ex-hubby often travelled with baby oil

South Africans took to X this month to congratulate Gigaba, while others slammed Mngoma for exposing him

Malusi Gigaba bags a PHD from UJ. Images: norma.mngoma and malusi_gigaba

Source: Instagram

South Africans took to social media earlier this month to congratulate Malusi Gigaba for completing his PhD and to comment on his ex-wife, Norma Mngoma's tell-all interview.

The businesswoman, who made headlines this week when he was compared to US rapper P.Diddy on Showmax's Untied, is expected to graduate later this year.

Social media user @CoruscaKhaya shared an article by Sunday World on X, which reveals that Gigaba has completed his PhD at the University of Johannesburg.

The publication reveals that the former finance minister completed his PhD at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), with his graduation confirmed for 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The university confirmed to the outlet earlier this month that Gigaba will graduate later in the year after completing his PhD in Public Management and Governance from UJ’s College of Business and Economics.

Mzansi responds to the former finance minister's latest achievement

@XhosaFact wrote:

"But we know it's ChatGPT that earned that PhD. Ask him to briefly describe what he researched, what informed him to pen a thesis. Ask and you will know, ayikho lento," (there's no such thing).

@KaraboMadia said:

"This guy is intelligent and did wonders as Finance Minister, but his personal life affected his prospects as a potential president of the ANC."

@BlessingHEV wrote:

"Congratulations to him and the ghostwriter."

@S_Gwiliza responded:

"Malusi Gigaba completing a PhD? A true testament of resilience, redirecting your energy towards something else when faced with any crisis. Inspirational Dr @mgigaba."

@Broken_English_ said:

"As long as he stays away from public office."

@TakuraChamuka replied:

"Great achievement...wisely used his time away from the limelight to edify himself academically! Congratulations to him."

@STha96096 said:

"I hope that his thesis was checked for plagiarism."

@zibusiso431 wrote:

"While the ex-wife, Norma, is running around talking about their marriage! She needs to get a life!"

@Lebohang5214 said:

"Ghost writing has diminished any semblance of credibility on those qualifications when it comes to these people."

@Dijosti wrote:

"The Guptas nearly ruined him, at least like a phoenix, he's trying to rise from the ashes."

Norma Mngoma compared Malusi Gigaba to P.Diddy in an interview this week. Image: MalusiGigaba

Source: Getty Images

Untied TV exposé blocked by Malusi Gigaba as court steps in to stop Norma Mngoma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Malusi Gigaba managed to temporarily stop Showmax from airing an episode featuring his ex-wife, Norma Mngoma, on Untied.

The episode was set to feature Norma Mngoma revealing private details about their failed marriage and Malusi Gigaba's cheating and addiction to adult content.

South Africans shared mixed reactions, with some arguing that Norma Mngoma should have the right to tell her story.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News