A joke a girlfriend tried to make at the expense of her boyfriend didn't sit too well with netizens across Mzansi

The lady asked her man to remove his ugly hand from the table, which upset many people online

South Africans pointed out that her attempt at humour just came off as mean-spirited, while some complimented the man

South Africans were mad at a lady for upsetting him because of a joke she made. Image: Nonny Muji/ Facebook

Sometimes jokes don't land and miss the mark, other times, they just come off as downright offensive. A girlfriend trying to be funny made netizens upset after telling her boyfriend to move his ugly hand off a table.

Pain in the eyes.

Facebook user Nonny Muji shared her attempt at poking fun at her significant other but was roasted to oblivion by netizens across Mzansi. Many people pointed out that once the "joke" was made, the man's demeanour changed, showing he was offended by what she said.

See the video below:

Happiness still reigns

Despite the drama happening within the comment section, the pair seems to be quite the happy couple. When taking a look at Nonny's Facebook posts, you can see her and her boyfriend spend many happy moments together. Tons of vacation pics are posted throughout the account, with the pair being the header of it as well.

Despite all the comments and replies, the pair seem to be quite the happy couple judging by the lady's Facebook page. Image: MoMo Productions

One post shows the pair by the ocean sharing a special moment, another shows the lady admiring her boyfriend from afar while he seems to be crushing chest day at the gym. Speaking of fitness, the pair loves to workout together to the point of even wearing adorable matching outfits.

From the rest of her account, it seems as if the loving girlfriend missed the mark one time, but is very caring in general. However, South Africans were deeply unimpressed by her words.

Read the comments below:

Kgomotso Molwantwa said:

"Don't come for me please, I came in peace, we love your content but brada looked a bit offended there or maybe I miss read the whole situation. Please don't let content take over your relationship and ruin it."

Philani Jackie Manzini commented:

"He seems offended, his facial expression says it all."

Sandile Chilly Chiloane mentioned:

"Ladies please stop being mean to your partners, even as a joke."

Kho'thahtsoew H. Leeh'soew posted:

"That is just mean 😢"

Simba Moloi shared:

"We all know who paid the bill."

Mogau Cleopatra said:

"You offended him😥 His facial expression 💔"

T Man Kgomophaswa Mphethi commented:

"Women don't understand how they speak to us really cuts deep, it may heal but the scare of what they say will never go away."

One lady floored South Africans after she shared the lies her relationship with a disabled guy was built upon.

A hilarious content creator told her husband that she dreamt of being welcomed as Musa Mseleku's sixth wife by his first wife, Macele, sparking laughter on social media.

