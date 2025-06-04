Social media has been buzzing as a new update in Diddy's trial was recently revealed

A security guard testified against Diddy and alleged that the rapper bribed him for surveillance footage that captured him beating Cassie

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the bombshell that the security guard had dropped

A security guard dropped a bombshell in Diddy's trial. Image: Dave Benett/MEGA

Source: Getty Images

Yoh, things aren't looking good for the controversial rapper and businessman, Diddy, as more thrilling testimonies against him come to light.

Recently, social media has been abuzz after a security guard revealed that Diddy had paid him a $100K bribe. The footage in question showed the rapper beating his former longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2016.

This allegation came after Ventura's mom, Regina, revealed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was unhappy with her daughter’s relationship with Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi. She also said the music mogul demanded $20,000 to recoup the money she had splurged on Cassie Ventura's career during their relationship.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the security guard's testimony

Shortly after the security guard's testimony was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's what they had to say below:

katarina_iva_ said:

"No, well, he took the money, and D betrayed it. Well done for sure."

mrandmrswoods wrote:

"Cassie was his worst mistake."

seasusljay commented:

"I don’t understand. They should be arrested, too. In short, free Diddy .. not like I’m supporting what Diddy has done. No, but they keep collecting bribe money to shut their mouth. It is also a crime to see something bad happen and collect a bribe to cover it up."

mabbely_g mentioned:

"Can Trump pardon him already? It’s not like he’s going to spend his life for what he did. He’ll just get probation and that’s it."

heathernm22 responded:

"We can only hope. Every day it makes more sicker to my stomach with how horrible of a human being he was and is."

Cassie Ventura reveals new detail about Diddy’s freak-off parties

Briefly News previously reported that Cassie Ventura dropped another bombshell while being questioned in the ongoing Diddy trial that left many looking at her in a completely different light. As Diddy's sexual assault and trafficking trial continues, his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was asked to take the stand as a witness.

Having dated for over a decade, the singer spoke of her experiences being with her controversial ex, from the physical assault to his infamous freak-off parties. While being cross-examined, Cassie opened up about participating in one of Diddy's get-togethers and wanting to make him happy, but things took a turn when he found out that she was cheating.

On the witness stand, the Official Girl singer admitted to having dated rapper Kid Cudi, on the side, all while in a relationship with Diddy and attending the freak-offs because "they were her job". She revealed that she kept a spare phone and hid the relationship from Diddy for fear of what he could do to Cudi.

