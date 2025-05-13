The legal team for hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs dropped a new bombshell in his defence against ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during his trafficking trial in a New York federal courtroom.

The revelation has left many puzzled as they try to piece together details of their decade-long relationship

Is this a calculated move by Combs' legal team to shield him from a possible life sentence if convicted on charges including racketeering conspiracy?

Hip-Hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' trial began last week on multiple serious charges with jury selection in a New York federal courtroom with Judge Arun Subramanian.

The trial, which centres on a string of grave charges against Combs, has been making headlines after prosecutor Emily Anne Johnson and defence attorney Marc Agnifilo discussed his relationship with Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend.

Cassie Ventura, who had a relationship that lasted over a decade with the music mogul from 2007 to 2018, was one of the alleged victims who dragged Combs to the courts.

Combs faces a string of charges, which include racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force or coercion.

Diddy’s lawyers hit back with damning allegations

During the court proceedings, the prosecution alleged that Combs coerced Ventura into sexual acts and also physically assaulted her.

Combs’ legal team has since downplayed the allegations, insisting that all the encounters were consensual.

According to CNN, if convicted on all counts, the music mogul faces a possible life sentence. A hotel surveillance video, which dates back to 2016, is one of the references for the case. In the clip, Combs is seen assaulting Ventura in a hallway at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

The judge ruled it admissible despite Combs’ defence team trying to exclude the video as evidence. Against the decision, Combs’ legal team has since revealed that the defence team plans to argue that their relationship was marred by mutual violence.

They also intend to present Ventura as having a propensity for violence towards the mogul. Marc Agnifilo told the court:

“We are going to take the position that there was mutual violence in their relationship. There was hitting on both sides.”

He added:

“We’re probably going to refer to it as domestic violence.”

The court is expected to receive more video submissions

Confirmed reports have it that a letter will be submitted to the court over the disturbing video.

His defence team has it that the clips were allegedly doctored, hence they seek to submit two cellphone videos and corrected footage of the 2016 hotel assault.

This is a shocker to many who are closely monitoring the case, lasting around eight weeks.

Last year, Combs publicly apologised for his behaviour in the video that flooded online. Taking to Instagram, he posted:

“My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

The world watches closely as the courtroom drama begins today with opening statements. Could the outcome of Combs’ trial set a significant precedent in the fight against abuse?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets hit with multiple charges

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported last year that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested over a string of grave offences.

His arrest has seen several lawsuits being levelled against him, with several celebrities being implicated in his case, which can attract a life sentence if convicted of all counts.

