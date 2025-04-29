Bishop T.D. Jakes officially retired as the lead pastor of The Potter's House megachurch, which he founded in 1996

An emotional video of Jakes relinquishing his role and announcing that his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts, would take over as lead pastors, stirred conversation

Netizens praised Jakes for knowing when to step down, while others linked his retirement to Diddy's current legal issues

Social media users hilariously suggested that embattled US hip hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the reason Bishop T.D. Jakes stepped down as lead pastor at The Potter’s House. The nature of Jakes’ relationship with Diddy came under scrutiny with Chris Brown making fun of the popular cleric.

T.D. Jakes steps down as The Potter's House lead pastor

T.D. Jakes announced that he was retiring as the head pastor of The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas. Jakes announced his decision to step down as the head pastor of the megachurch he founded in 1996 during a church service on Sunday, 27 April.

His decision comes after he suffered a heart attack in November 2024. T.D. Jakes said:

“And I’m so grateful […] I cannot afford, especially after November, to risk something happening to me and you being sheep without a shepherd.”

Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and his son-in-law, Toure Roberts, will take over as The Potter’s House lead pastors starting in July.

In a clip shared by entertainment and current affairs blog TheShadeRoom on X, Jakes advised his daughter and son-in-law of the responsibility that awaits them in the role. He was almost in tears as he appealed to the church to help make the transition seamless.

“Please be good to our people. Please help them. The humility that you see is real. The weight, it's unbelievable,” T.D. Jakes said.

While he will no longer be head pastor, T.D. Jakes will continue as chairman of The Potter's House board and operate as a spiritual overseer.

Netizens weigh in on T.D. Jakes' resignation

In the comments, several netizens connected Bishop T.D. Jakes’ resignation with Diddy’s current legal issues. Others applauded the popular man of the cloth for stepping down amid his ongoing health issues.

Here are some of the comments:

@mizzhndrxx responded:

“Yeah, after that close call he had, I’m glad he's stepping down and spending more time enjoying life.”

@Alexusroseee asked:

“This man clearly looks sick, and you guys are mentioning Diddy? I hate it here.”

@killuminati speculated:

“The Feds must’ve told him about the evidence in that Diddy case and his name in it.”

@poooshiesty said:

“He's losing his hue. I don't think he'll be with us much longer. I've had to say farewell to many people, and this is what I'm seeing, unfortunately.”

@AkwacyBaah claimed:

“Diddy did it.”

Diddy jury selection and trial date set

Jury selection for Diddy's sex-trafficking and racketeering trial is expected to begin on 5 May. Opening statements are scheduled for 12 May. The trial is expected to last eight to ten weeks.

The 55-year-old rap mogul has pleaded not guilty to charges that include racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking for allegedly coercing women to participate in his freak-offs.

