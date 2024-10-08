Diddy's celebrity friends are reportedly silencing his victims with large sums of money

This comes after the rapper faced even more allegations of assault, and his associates are hoping to avoid public lawsuits

Peeps are curious to know who these A-list celebrities are, while others are counting down to the rapper's downfall

Diddy's celebrity associates have reportedly been silencing victims with money. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

It has been reported that some of Diddy's celebrity friends are silencing victims to avoid public lawsuits.

Diddy A-list associates cover their tracks

Following his controversial arrest, it has been reported that Diddy's friends are attempting to cover their tracks.

According to Fox News, the rapper's A-list associates have been paying victims to keep them quiet to avoid being named in public lawsuits.

This comes after Briefly News reported on the rapper's latest wave of sexual assault allegations from over 100 victims, which are currently being filed by celebrity attorney, Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee claims that those who were complicit in Diddy's alleged crimes are now attempting to cover their tracks, and implies that the truth will come out:

"If you attended one of these parties or you knew what was going to happen. That is, you knew that a particular drug was being used in drinks to coerce and take advantage of people, and you were there in the room, participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or helped cover it up, you have a problem."

This is what social media said about Diddy's legal drama

Netizens want to know who these A-list celebrities are, saying they all need to be taken down:

UniqueAndTrue said:

"There should be no hiding for guilty people, celebrities or anyone else."

The_Weed_Shop wrote:

"Their names should be made public anyway."

RightJackDaniel posted:

"Sounds like some big names are trying to keep things quiet."

bobpc24 wrote:

"Nope. Money cannot buy their way out of this one."

CryptProfessorX predicted:

"Diddy is going to jail. Maybe with many more."

IamSaraa asked:

"When will the list be released?"

Diddy's mother breaks her silence

In more Diddy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's mother defending her son.

She released a statement claiming that her son was innocent and wasn't the monster the media painted him to be.

Source: Briefly News