Diddy’s Mom Janice Combs Gets Roasted After Defending the Rapper: “My Son Is Not the Monster”
- American rapper Diddy Combs' mother, Janice Combs, recently defended her son amid sexual allegations against him
- The rapper's mother released a statement where she shared that her son is innocent and that he is not the monster that he is painted to be
- Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, roasting Diddy's mother for defending her son
The American rapper and businessman Sean "Diddy" Combs has made headlines once again on social media as his mother finally broke her silence regarding his arrest.
Diddy's mom Janice Combs, defends the rapper amid his arrest
The troubled American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs became the talk of the town after the federal police in New York arrested him.
Recently, the rapper's mother, Janice Combs, broke her silence since her son's arrest and also defended Diddy from the allegations against him. In a Twitter (X) post shared by @mymixtapez, Janice defended the star and mentioned that he wasn't the monster he was painted to be.
Janice said in a statement:
"Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when it is outside the norm or too complicated to be believed. My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side."
@mymixtapez captioned the post:
"Diddy’s mother Janice Combs releases a statement regarding her son’s legal troubles, My son is not the monster they have painted him to be...”
See the post below:
Netizens roast Diddy's mother
Many netizens on social media roasted Janice Combs for defending her son, Diddy. See some of the comments below:
@NickCantMiss commented:
"I completely understand taking up for your child as a mother, but it may have been best to stay quiet in this situation."
@scdlcaramia responded:
"It takes a psycho to raise a psycho...criminals stick together, she has to defend him. She has everything because of him."
@zakisolja replied:
"He’s worse than a monster. She should tell that to the people Diddy has destroyed."
@wat39973130 wrote:
"Janice Combs has dirt on her hands too; that woman that’s been trying to expose this animal and JayZ for years said Diddy's mom knows everything and is involved."
@TrumpBender_3 said:
"I bet she’s on some of those tapes!"
@Ace403919 tweeted:
"I would expect nothing less. Momma is going to stand by her son no matter what!"
Black Coffee's connection to Diddy questioned
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africans have returned to questioning Black Coffee's relationship with Diddy after the rapper's arrest.
Just days after Diddy was arrested and had several items confiscated from his house, many social media users have questioned the rap mogul's close circle.
Source: Briefly News
