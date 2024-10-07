Shebeshxt was recently captured having a conversation with his supporters after a show

The rapper stunned netizens with his calm demeanour, shocked that nobody was catching hands this time around

Mzansi is convinced that Shebe has changed for the batter and now values his supporters

Shebeshxt's calm demeanour talking to his supporters stunned netizens. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt has social media buzzing after his latest interaction with supporters, considering his violent past.

Shebeshxt interacts with supporters

It appears that Shebeshxt has changed for the better after being seen having a calm conversation with his supporters.

The rapper was known for his fiery temper, resulting in many fans catching a beating on several occasions, but this time, things were different.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of the Ambulance hitmaker sitting in his car while calmly talking to his supporters.

Though appearing irritated at fans blocking him from closing his car door, the rapper calmly asked fans to move out of the way to allow him some space, though they didn't:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's calm demeanour

Netizens are stunned at how laid back Shebe was in the video, with others claiming that his recent car crash and loss of his daughter had a significant impact on him:

Black_Is_Queen said:

"He is changing for the better then! Maybe even his daughter passing away calmed him down a little."

StHonorable wrote:

"The accident made him change his attitude towards the people who support his music."

Dingswayo_N posted:

"I'm sorry to say this, but life has a way of humbling us."

AbednigoMonyai commented:

"He’s now a good person and he was always a good person, just that he hates disrespect."

Neo_Semoko responded:

"They're so invasive. You can see in his eyes that he's not himself. He’s still hurting inside from the tragedy and the loss of his daughter, and none of them can withdraw. Instead, they still continue to harass Shebeshxt. Give him a break!"

Shebeshxt allegedly throws shade at Nota Baloyi

