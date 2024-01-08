American singer Chris Brown recently made fun of preacher TD Jakes in a viral video

The Monalisa hitmaker shared a clip of himself recreating a clip that made waves on social media

Many netizens weighed in on Chris Breezy's post and laughed at how he demonstrated it

Chris Brown mocked popular preacher TD Jakes on social media.

Source: Getty Images

American singer Chris Brown shuts down social media after a viral clip of him making fun of popular preacher TD Jakes recently.

Chris Breezy mocks TD Jakes

The famous TD Jakes made headlines recently after allegations of him attending Diddy's sex parties circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter. Not so long ago, the Monalisa hitmaker decided to post a now-viral clip of himself mocking Jakes on his Instagram story.

A Twitter (X) user @mizar reposted Breezy's post on his timeline and said:

"Chris Brown is wild for his IG story 'have you ever been swallowed'"

See the post below:

Many fans weigh in on Breezy's video

Shortly after the clip went viral online, many fans and netizens flooded the comment section with their responses, and others laughed at how the singer mocked the popular TD Jakes. See some of the comments below:

@mizar said:

"@BishopJakes you will forever be famous."

@shukrani__ wrote:

"Nah this gets me too ta Jake's wasn't supposed to say that."

@stunna_ju joked:

"TD Brown."

@mokone_love replied:

"He just like me fr because I say that too."

@PaloMonacoSanto commented:

"Dawg idk how many times I've been saying this shxt around the house."

@PatrickCMumbi mentioned:

"Chris Breather is a nuisance."

@EddKnyame responded:

" ‘Swallowed’ mans is even looking pregnant from swallowing."

@KBTSethunya shared:

"My goat a menace."

@zafarmirzo said:

"Spirituality, the more it is directed towards humanising life and preserving it, the more genuine and fruitful it is."

