X, formerly Twitter, went down, and it trended on its platform

An Instagram user shared screenshots of how X was trending on X after users tried their best to figure out what happened

Netizens threw around a lot of funny reasons, and some blamed TD Jakes and P Diddy for breaking the platform

Social media users had a ball coming up for reasons X went down. Images: Tim Robberts and SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

X is trending on its platform after experiencing a glitch. Users woke up to find they could not retrieve tweets on their timelines, and the glitch went viral. Netizens tried to figure out what was happening on the social media platform.

X went down

Netizens woke up on the morning of 21 December and found that X, formerly Twitter, was not correctly working. Instagram user @theshaderoom posted a few pictures of the glitch, showing no tweets flowing. On the trending bar, "My Twitter", "Did Twitter", and "Welcome to X" trended with almost 2 million cumulative tweets, which strangely could not be seen. After a few moments, the platform started working again, but this was not without many jokes from internet users. View the post here.

Internet users fry X in comments

Netizens jokingly offered hilarious theories on why the platform may not have been working.

Iamjerm24 suggested:

“The news of TD Jakes’s power bottom broke the app, lmao.”

Dhatiburgess wrote:

“Yall wanted to play with the Bishop’s name, and now look, the whole platform is down.”

Jully_mk joked:

“Ever since they changed from “Twitter” to “X”, it’s been acting like my ex.”

Camodadon added:

“And the owner doesn’t care. He’s busy making cybertrucks. He completed a side mission buying X.”

Gee2.srt exclaimed:

“Yeah, y’all wouldn’t survive a cyber attack. Y’all losing y’all minds over this.”

Ekirakine laughed.

“TD Jakes and Diddy broke the internet.”

Julianwilliams00 pointed out:

“I tried to check Twitter to see what’s wrong with Twitter.”

Mrjerometrammel:

“I thought they had suspended my page. I was like, ‘I didn’t even do anything!’ elon, count your days!”

Micahbekham:

“Getting that ‘get started’ message was a jump scare. Elon didn’t pay the bills again.”

Elon Musk plans to remove the block feature on X

In X-related news, Briefly News reported that Elon Musk intended to remove the block feature on X.

Musk sent a statement revealing that the only place the block function would work would be in the direct messages. Netizens were in an uproar as they believed that this would give stalkers the power to harass their targets without punishment.

