A man riddled with fear took to Twitter to share his displeasure over the astronomical price of Nando's food

The man, @lulu_luwela, was transparent about his fear of the Nando's marketing team in his post

Mzansi people shared mixed feelings about the food, pricing and wrath of the marketing team

A South African man took to the Twitter streets with sweaty palms and a lamp in his throat as he posted, throwing shade at Nando’s.

This man's fear of Nando's wrath had some people laughing and others hiding behind their keyboards too. Image: Getty Images

Everyone knows that the food chain store giant has a marketing team with the wrath of 500 Karens. There really is no line they will not cross, they are fearless.

Man throws shade at Nando’s with fear

Twitter user @lulu_luwela posted, sharing his displeasure regarding the price of food at Nando’s. Writing the post filled with fear, the man courageously hit the ‘Post’ button.

Being transparent about his concerns, the man shared in the post that he fears the marketing team of the fast food chain store giants will find him and roast him on their grills as if he were one of their quarter chickens.

Mzansi divided by the Nando’s panic

While some Mzansi citizens shared the man's frustrations about pricing and had no fear of sharing, others laughed at the possible wrath, some even tagging Nando’s. Things got spicy!

@ZeeRight had no fear:

“All they know is witty adverts instead of focusing on adding extra sauce.”

@coriekingsley shared:

“I'll stick to Pedro's. Full chicken, chips and two yummy burgers R209.00 best meal.”

@Detyro_N left long ago:

“I ditched Nando's for Pedro, Nando's is overrated and expensive.”

@slee_phahla knows the fear:

“Yeyi!! It's so scary ”

@Msmaskedbaddie was ruthless:

“@NandosSA finish him”

