Elon Musk plans to remove X/Twitter's block feature, which allowed users to restrict unwanted interactions and followers

While blocking goes, the mute function will remain, letting users filter out content from specific accounts

Social media users buzzed with reactions to the announcement, with many saying Elon is destroying the X

Owner of X Elon Musk at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France. Image: Nathan Laine and Piyas Biswas

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk revealed on Friday that the social media company X is set to remove the protective capability enabling users to block other accounts.

X to remove the block feature

The statement by Musk sent shockwaves on social media, and many people said they can not keep up with the changes since the change of ownership last year.

According to TimesLIVE, the block feature on X allows users to restrict specific accounts from contacting them, viewing their posts, or becoming followers. Musk announced on the platform that the "block" function will be removed as a feature, except for Direct Messages (DMs).

Mute feature will remain on X

Musk also mentioned that X will maintain the mute function, allowing users to screen out specified accounts, reported BBC News. Unlike blocking, the mute feature doesn't alert the other account about this action.

Social media users discuss changes on X

Mustafa Abdelhamed mentioned:

"I think Mark Zuckerberg used the feature and blocked him."

MJ Lebetsa stated:

"So about Pearl Thusi and Lerato that blocked some of us can't do that anymore. "

Goodies Baloyi posted:

"Elon is destroying Twitter, to be honest."

Wanderson Willard commented:

"This is a great move. Social media should be transparent."

Sibusiso Mthombheni wrote:

"Stalkers will rejoice."

Konkodi Tse Hlano said:

"Elon Musk is not normal period."

