Twitter owner Elon Musk has threatened to sue Meta for launching the new social media app, Thread

In a letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Musk's lawyer accuses the company of stealing Twitter trade secrets

Musk responded to the threats of legal action, saying competition is fine, but cheating isn't

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

SAN FRANSISCO - Twitter Chairperson Elon Musk is gunning for Meta over the launch of a Twitter rival app, Threads.

Elon Musk is threatening legal action against Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after the launch of a Twitter rival, Threads. Image: David Paul Morris, Mateusz Slodkowsk & Nathan Laine

Source: Getty Images

Just hours after Threads after Meta dropped the app through Instagram, Musk threatened to sue the social media company for stealing from Twitter.

Threads was launched on Thursday, 6 July and has already attracted 60 million new users, according to Quiver Quantitative. Many have speculated that the app will blow Musk's struggling site out of the water.

Elon Musk's lawyer accuses Meta of stealing Twitter's trade secrets to launch Threads

After Threads launched, Musk's lawyer Alez Spiro accused Meta of stealing Twitter trade secrets and other intellectual property in a letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The letter claims that Meta hired multiple former Twitter employees who had access to the platform's information, IOL reported.

Touching on the threats of legal action, Musk captioned a tweet on the matter saying:

"Competition is fine, cheating is not"

Netizens weigh in on Elon Musk threatening legal action against Meta

Below are some comments:

@Jaii420_69 declared:

"Good, I hope Twitter wins!"

@Ahmed_Alkhaledi claimed:

"This movement towards the law indicates that Twitter feels the imminent danger."

@caiolincoln_ suggested:

"Twitter needs to focus more on users and not give the competitor opportunities."

@DebLaughton questioned:

"But… Didn’t Elon Musk make the platform secrets available to everyone publicly? What did he expect?"

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to fight each other in cage match: “Send me location”

In another story, Briefly News reported that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted a message on his social media platform, Twitter, that he was up for a cage fight with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, the boss of Meta, then posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption:

"Send me location."

Meta spokesperson told the BBC that the gesture speaks for itself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News