Mark Zuckerburg's Meta Platforms is set to give Elon Musk's Twitter a run for its money

Meta will launch a microblogging app via Instagram called Threads that is aimed at rivalling Twitter

Threads launch follows Musk's announcement that the amount of posts users can read will be temporarily limited

CALIFORNIA - Instagram parent company Meta has plans to create some healthy competition for Twitter.

Instagram parent company Meta is gearing up to launch a microblogging app that will rival Elon Musk's Twitter. Image: Alain JOCARD and Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Source: Getty Images

Meta to launch microblogging app to rival Twitter

The company is set to create a microblogging app called Threads that will reportedly rival Tech billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform.

Threads, an Instagram text-based app, will be launched on Thursday, 6 July. Meta has gone full speed ahead with marketing and has released tickets to the drop for would-be users.

Meta's new app launch follows announcement of restrictions on Twitter

According to Reuters, Threads' launch come hot on the heels of a rule announced by Twitter Executive Chair Elon Musk.

Twitter plans to institute a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the app. The restriction is aimed at addressing data scrapping but has been met with fierce opposition.

The widely held belief is that the restriction would undermine the newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who took over the helm of Twitter in May, SABC News reported.

Netizens have mixed feeling about Meta launching Twitter rival

Some social media users are excited about the launch of Threads, while others have expressed data mining concerns.

Below are some comments:

@Maskofduality claimed:

"Zuckerberg wants to zuck up all ya data and sell it to corporations or governments. Another day as the Data Merchant Zucker."

@LeftofLibra demanded:

"Hurry and release it!"

@NowNotLater4 criticised:

"Another way to make money by exploiting privacy."

@djrusa4 predicted:

"It will be Twitter with the pre-Musk censorship and bias. Retro-Twitter."

@KesslerAssoc warned:

"Threads will mine you for every shred of data it can get. Read the terms and conditions."

